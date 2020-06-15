Keep up to date with all the latest Liverpool news, gossip and pundits’ views as we round up all the updates on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

EVERTON V LIVERPOOL PREVIEW

Six days and counting until Liverpool return to action – and in the Merseyside derby, no less!

Our preview for the game has dropped, which you can check out here. There’s a small chance Klopp’s troops could be crowned champions that night too….

🇮🇹 EURO PAPER TALK 🇪🇸 📌 Liverpool prepasred to spend €80m on LaLiga winger

📌 Man Utd given green light to sign Italy striker

📌 Zenit forward keen on Tottenham transferhttps://t.co/JF8eX9FkDw pic.twitter.com/QLuVo7XJHh — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) June 15, 2020

THOMPSON LAMENTS WERNER MISS

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson has spoken out over the Reds’ failure to sign Timo Werner.

Almost a fortnight since it emerged that Chelsea had won the race to sign him, debate still rages on over Liverpool’s stace.

Read what the Anfield legend had to say…..

BEN WHITE TO LIVERPOOL LINK EMERGES AGAIN

On-loan Leeds defender Ben White has once again been mentioned as a summer target for Liverpool.

White has been a revelation at Elland Road this season after signing on a season’s loan from Brighton.

Having played every minute of Leeds’ promotion-chasing campaign, his partnership alongside Liam Cooper has seen Leeds concede just 30 goals.

With the club close to promotion, Leeds want to keep the player. But their hopes of signing him permanently could be dented by the Reds, though he could yet be loaned to Marcelo Bielsa’s side again next season, claims one pundit.

GARY NEVILLE ON LIVERPOOL’S SUPERSTARS

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has had his say on who he believes is Liverpool’s best superstar.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker have turned Liverpool’s fortunes around since their arrivals in 2018.

Alisson is pushing for a second successive Premier League Golden Glove award, while Van Dijk has only missed three top-flight games since his arrival.

Read more here…

COUTINHO RETURN

The prospect of Philippe Coutinho returning to Liverpool has been given the thumbs up by Roberto Firmino.

Coutinho wants to end his miserable stay at Barcelona after his blockbusting move there in January 2018 turned sour. But Firmino has hinted he’s willing to welcome his old buddy back at Anfield with the tinniest of hints on social media.

Talk of his return to Anfield has also been discussed by pundit Steve Nicol.

Read more here….

Gary Neville has his say on Liverpool's superstars… 🗣https://t.co/JHM4DFP2b0 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) June 15, 2020

RUBEN NEVES LINKED TO LIVERPOOL

One man who has regularly been linked with Liverpool is Wolves midfielder maestro Ruben Neves.

And the prospect of a blockbusting switch to Anfield emerged again this weekend after he a report said he was Klopp’s No 1 target.

It was suggested Klopp will look to bring him to Merseyside after becoming impatient with Naby Keita.

But Neves isn’t the only Wolves man linked with Liverpool, after the fanciful report also claimed Adama Traore is wanted.

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD COULD FACE FIGHT FOR LIVERPOOL SHIRT

Trent Alexander-Arnold could see his starting spot come under ‘pressure’ next season, according to the club’s Academy Director.

The 21-year-old has blossomed into becoming one of the world’s premier right-backs over the past few seasons.

His marauding displays down the right flank have been a key component in Liverpool’s transformation into trophy winners.

No Premier League player has contributed more than his 24 assists over the past two seasons.

But despite all this, Alex Inglethorpe, believes his place could be under threat next year in the shape of Neco Williams.

Read what Liverpool’s academy director had to say on the emerging young talent….

CARRAGHER HAS BIZARRE REASON FOR TIMO WERNER SNUB

Jamie Carragher has pinpointed one rather curious reason why Liverpool opted not to sign Timo Werner.

For a long time Liverpool were expected to sign him with a £53m exit clause making him a tempting target. But the Reds decided to walk away from the deal, with Chelsea stepping in.

Jurgen Klopp appeared to cite financial reasons for his side walking away.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher, however, has his own theory as to why Liverpool walked away from the transfer of the RB Leipzig goal machine.

HENDERSON NAMES RIVALS HE ADMIRES THE MOST

Jordan Henderson has been quite vocal ahead of the Premier League’s return, sharing with Rio Ferdinand which stars from other clubs he most admires.

It probably won’t come as a major shock to see him pick out England teammates Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

Read what he said about the pair here….