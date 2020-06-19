Follow all the latest Liverpool news, transfer gossip and pundit views with our dedicated live blog on Jurgen Klopp’s men.

HONEST KLOPP

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was seriously worried Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League title would be ruined by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League has been on hold for three months after the Covid-19 outbreak, but Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw with Sheff Utd on Wednesday got the league back underway on Wednesday.

Man City also played on the same day and their 3-0 win over Arsenal means Klopp’s men need to win two more games to make sure the title returns to Anfield for the first time since 1990.

Klopp was asked if he was worried his charges would not get the chance to win the title on the field due to the virus, which has crippled the world, and he admitted the prospect had him “physically” shaking.

“Honestly yes. When we went into lockdown I didn’t think about. ‘Oh my God that’s our season done.’ Klopp said.

KLOPP STARTS WITH GAG!

Jurgen Klopp opened his first press conference for three months with a joke before he shut down talk about Timo Werner.

Klopp was on his own at Melwood to preview Sunday’s Merseyside derby with Everton, fielding questions from the media remotely. And before a question was posed the German had the journalists chuckling away.

Klopp, who was sporting longer hair than usual, opened with a joke about the gathered journalists’ lockdown haircuts.

“We can obviously see hairdressers are not allowed to work at this moment!” he chuckled.

MATIP UNFAZED

Joel Matip has played down the significance of Liverpool’s first game back being against rivals Everton.

Liverpool were well on course to win a first league title in 30 years before the Premier League was suspended in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Things get back underway for the Reds on Sunday, when they make the trip across Merseyside to face Everton. Liverpool could have won the league on their rivals’ own turf, had Arsenal not slipped up against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Although that is no longer a possibility, it surely remains a case of when, not if, Liverpool will win the title. However, the fixture list could have given them a less intense first game back.

Nonetheless, Matip insists it makes no difference who Liverpool are playing against. The defender is simply itching to get back on the pitch – even if the circumstances will be “weird” for all involved.

“I think every game would be difficult, it doesn’t matter who we play against,” Matip told Liverpool’s official website.

PRESS CONFERENCE 1.30PM

Jurgen Klopp’s first presser for three months will take place via Zoom today.

The German will of course be previewing Sunday’s Merseyside derby and talk about how his squad are shaping up.

KEITA TALK GATHERING PACE

Le10Sport are the latest source to claim that a number of European clubs are monitoring Naby Keita’s situation.

On Wednesday MilanLive reported that Naby Keita was looking to leave Liverpool and that the Rossoneri, plus a number of German clubs were interested in the midfielder.

The outlet claimed that Jurgen Klopp would cash in on Keita in a bid to get his hands on Wolves ace Reuben Neves.

Now the French source say only Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund could claim to hire the services of the Guinean.

RICHARLISON BAITS VAN DIJK

Everton forward Richarlison has taunted Virgil van Dijk ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby and named three better defenders than the Dutchman.

The two Merseyside clubs meet at Goodison on Sunday night with Liverpool looking to secure one of two wins needed to claim their first top-flight title for 30 years.

Van Dijk has been imperious for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season, playing in every minute of the 29 Premier League games so far, which has seen them drop just five points.

However, Richarlison has reminded Van Dijk he has already “dribbled past him” and does not believe he is in the top three defenders in the world.

Richarlison told Desimpedidos: “People talk a lot about him, yes he is a great defender but I’ve already dribbled past him.

“He was chosen as one of the top three in the world as he had an excellent season. But yes, for me there are better defenders.”

KLOPP TO BREAK RECORD?

EVERTON v LIVERPOOL PREVIEW

