Liverpool news LIVE: Rashford message, Coutinho latest, Carra warning

Follow all the latest with Liverpool news, transfer gossip and pundit views with our dedicated live blog on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

MERSEYSIDE DERBY BETTING TIPS

TeamTalk‘s live Score Centre has all the in-depth information you’ll need ahead of the big derby on Sunday as Liverpool go to Goodison Park.

Looking back to before the hiatus, we’ve given a reminder of the state of play and in-form players, and give the reasons why you ought to consider backing Mohamed Salah to score if you’re looking to bet on the match.

WEST HAM STARLET LINKED

Liverpool have been linked with a move for young West Ham full-back Jeremy Ngakia.

The 19-year-old has played against the Reds in both Premier League ties between the sides this term.

WATCH: PREMIER LEAGUE PREVIEW

The Premier League returns this weekend, with Liverpool facing Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The Reds could wrap up the title with victory, if Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday.

Watch the video above for a preview of the top-flight’s bumper return.

BALAGUE COMES CLEAN ON COUTINHO TO LIVERPOOL TALK

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a deal to re-sign Philippe Coutinho in recent days.

The Brazilian left Anfield in January 2018, joining Barcelona for £142m. It’s safe to say the move hasn’t gone well with a loan to Bayern Munich failing to see him recapture his best.

And with talk of a Premier League return hotting up, it’s been claimed Coutinho had asked Jurgen Klopp over a return to Anfield.

But LaLiga expert Guillem Balague insists that’s not the case as he revealed Liverpool’s stance on the deal here.

NO OFFERS YET FOR LIVERPOOL TARGET HOUSSAM AOUAR

Lyon have not received any offers for star duo Moussa Dembele or Houssem Aouar, according to coach Rudi Garcia.

The pair have been strongly linked with moves to the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp a long-time admirer of classy midfielder Aouar.

But Garcia insists no offers have yet been forthcoming, despite talk he could leave for around €40m.

CARRAGHER WARNING FOR LIVERPOOL

Jamie Carragher has warned that Liverpool’s Premier League dominance might only last for one season.

The former Reds defender believes Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is already plotting to knock Jurgen Klopp’s champions-in-waiting off their perch.

Liverpool may be 25 points clear and on the brink of being crowned champions this season, but Carragher is adamant things will be far tougher next season.

HAPPY 30th, SKIP!

Happy birthday to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson 🎉🏆

LIVERPOOL PEN MESSAGE TO MARCUS RASHFORD

You know you’re flavour of the month when your fiercest rivals pen some words of affection towards Marcus Rashford.

The Man Utd striker is receiving some very well deserved acclaim right now after persuading the government to extend their food voucher scheme for children in need over the summer holidays.

And his efforts have even earned praise from Liverpool.

Fast forward 20 years, anyone else see Rashford taking up a career in politics?! He’s a top man!

MAKE OR BREAK FOR KEITA

Pundit Danny Mills says Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita needs to hit the ground running next season or face being axed by boss Jurgen Klopp.

Keita, who signed for Liverpool in 2017, joined a year later but a string of small injuries have dictated his Anfield career to date.

The Guinea international has shown glimpses of his talent in short bursts, before heading to the treatment table.

Indeed, he has missed key games such as last season’s Champions League final and the UEFA Super Cup showdown.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills insisted next season could be “make or break” for Keita under Klopp.

“Jurgen Klopp will have the luxury of looking round at his players,” Mills said.

JURGEN KLOPP VIDEO MESSAGE

We’re getting somewhat used to these inspiring Jurgen Klopp video messages – but we’ll never get tired of them.

The fella just ‘gets’ Liverpool. And with his players due to resume their unmatched quest towards title glory, he’s sent supporters yet another message.

It’s genuinely impossible not to love him.