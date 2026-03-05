Liverpool have prepared an opening offer as they attempt to beat Arsenal and Manchester United to the signing of Germany star Nathaniel Brown, a report has claimed, though it will fall short of Eintracht Frankfurt’s demands.

Brown spent time developing in the Regensburg and Nuremberg academies before being snapped up by Frankfurt for €3million in January 2024. Following a loan spell back at Nuremberg, the left-back forced his way into Frankfurt’s starting eleven.

So far, Brown has made 65 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions, chipping in with six goals and 13 assists.

He is an attack-minded full-back who uses his blistering pace to get forward and put crosses into the opposition box. Brown has also been compared to Joao Cancelo as he has top-class game intelligence and can step into midfield in an inverted left-back role, too.

These traits have seen the 22-year-old emerge as one of Frankfurt’s biggest stars, and as a target for Premier League clubs.

According to new reports in the Spanish press, Liverpool hold ‘strong’ interest in signing Brown and are ‘preparing a €60million (£52m / $70m) bid’ to land him this summer.

Liverpool have been impressed by Brown’s ‘remarkable’ development in the Bundesliga, which has seen him force his way into the senior Germany squad.

The report states that Liverpool will make the move amid ‘doubts’ over Milos Kerkez, who had a tough start to life at Anfield after arriving last summer.

But there is another reason the Reds are eyeing a new left-back, with Anfield hero Andy Robertson likely to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

We revealed on Wednesday that Wrexham have ambitious plans to sign Robertson if they are promoted to the top flight, with Celtic also in the frame.

Returning to Brown, talk of Liverpool drawing up a bid may be premature, though we can confirm there is indeed interest.

Sources confirm Nathaniel Brown interest

Sources confirmed to us on Monday that Liverpool are intensifying their pursuit of Brown, setting up a major transfer battle with Arsenal.

Man Utd are also keen on the player, having sent scouts to watch him in the Champions League in January.

Liverpool will have to offer more than that previously mentioned €60m / £52m sum to reach an agreement for Brown, as we understand Frankfurt are actually holding out for £65m (€75m / $87m).

Brown could be a great addition for Arne Slot’s side as DM Scouting have labelled him an ‘elite’ full-back who is ‘exceptional’ defensively and provides ‘relentless’ energy down the left flank.

As things stand, Liverpool appear to be leading the chase to land Brown, but there is still a long way to go before his future is decided.

