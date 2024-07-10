Liverpool, Barcelona laughing as elite star urged to rip up Chelsea offer amid brutal Saudi comparison

Liverpool and Chelsea both want the same attacker

Euro 2024 superstar Nico Williams has been urged to reject Chelsea at all costs and join a Champions League club, in comments which will delight Liverpool and Barcelona.

Williams had a memorable 2023-24 season at club level, registering eight goals and 19 assists in 37 matches and helping Athletic Club win the Copa del Rey, their first major trophy in 40 years. Williams’ exceptional form has seen him earn a place in Spain’s starting eleven, and the left winger has not looked back since.

At Euro 2024, Williams has managed one goal and one assist in five appearances and been one of Spain’s most exciting players. The 21-year-old helped Luis de la Fuente’s side overcome France on Tuesday night, qualifying them for the Euros final.

Understandably, Williams’ devastating performances on the international stage have teed up a bidding war between some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been credited with interest in the youngster.

Chelsea would love to add Williams to their squad as they try to find an elite left winger who can provide Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk with serious competition.

But former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has urged Williams not to move to Stamford Bridge as it would see him miss out on the Champions League. Leboeuf even made a damning comparison between the Blues and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

“Nico Williams would be fantastic for Chelsea – but do you think he would go to Chelsea? They don’t have Champions League football,” the World Cup winner said.

Liverpool news: Nico Williams sent transfer advice

“I follow La Liga and he has been brilliant for Bilbao all season. To put it his way, if I was Willaims, I would never go to Chelsea. I saw so many players move to Saudi Arabia and I lost respect for them – like Ruben Neves who moved to Saudi at such a young age.

“I couldn’t have done that and it’s a similar situation to Nico Williams. So many big clubs want him and it would be odd for him to move to a club where they are not in the elite European tournament.”

Liverpool and Barca will both be pleased that former players are urging the wide man to snub a move to Chelsea.

On Friday, it emerged that Liverpool have shortlisted electric wingers such as Williams and Mohammed Kudus as alternatives to Anthony Gordon, should they be unable to sign the Newcastle United ace.

With Newcastle ready to demand astronomical sums before letting Gordon depart, Williams could emerge as a priority target for Arne Slot.

Barca, meanwhile, are in the strongest position to sign Williams as they know the player would ideally like to join their ranks.

And on Monday, Barca president Laporta confirmed that he is keeping tabs on Williams’ situation.

“In economic terms we can commit to signing Nico Williams,” he said. “Nico is a player I like a lot. We are working with the new coach Hansi Flick for possible approaches.”

