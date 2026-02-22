THREE Tottenham stars now in Liverpool sights as £61m ‘artist’ dazzles scouts

Liverpool could capitalise on the uncertainty at Tottenham Hotspur by signing at least one of their players this summer, with sublime talent Luka Vuskovic having become the third star to appear on the Reds’ shortlist.

Tottenham sacked Thomas Frank on February 11 after a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United left them down in 16th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone. Igor Tudor has since been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season.

However, Tudor’s arrival was underwhelming for Spurs fans, given his mediocre pedigree.

The Croatian may have managed top clubs such as Marseille, Lazio and Juventus previously, but the only trophy he ever won came with Hadjuk Split back in 2013.

Spurs look set to go without European football next season, while there is even the possibility of them getting relegated to the Championship.

Their rivals are looking to pounce on the situation, with Sports Boom claiming Vuskovic is being closely monitored by Liverpool.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have ‘dispatched special representatives throughout the season’ to watch the defender and ‘assess his adaptability to the English tempo.’

These scouts have been impressed as Vuskovic has shone while on loan at German club Hamburg. He has quickly established himself as one of their best players, while also notching three goals in the Bundesliga since the start of December.

The race for the centre-back is heating up, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also in the mix. Madrid see Vuskovic as a ‘generational’ talent, while PSG feel he is ‘perfect’ for Ligue 1.

The report claims ‘defensive artist’ Vuskovic could receive several ‘mega offers’ to leave north London at the end of the season.

Spurs see the 18-year-old as the ‘centrepiece’ of their defence’s future. They have therefore given him a huge €60-70m (£52-61m) price tag.

As previously mentioned, Vuskovic is not the only Spurs player Liverpool are keen on. We revealed on February 7 that fellow defender Micky van de Ven is also on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Van De Ven, Bergvall also liked by Liverpool

The Reds would love to sign Van De Ven given his status as the quickest and one of the most dominant centre-backs in the Premier League.

The chances of Liverpool swooping for the Dutchman will increase if Ibrahima Konate leaves when his contract expires this summer.

Sources confirmed to us on Wednesday that Liverpool have joined Aston Villa in the race for talented Spurs midfielder Lucas Bergvall, too.

We understand Spurs see Bergvall as one of the finest young midfielders around and will set a price that should deter suitors.

David Ornstein revealed on February 14 that Spurs rejected enquiries from Chelsea and Villa for the Swede in January.

