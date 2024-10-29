Liverpool named title favourites with critical factor preventing fifth consecutive Man City crown – pundit

Liverpool could overcome Manchester City in the Premier League title race as Pep Guardiola cannot rely on Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, while Arsenal will struggle to keep up with those two sides, according to former Anfield star Didi Hamann.

Man City made history last season as they became the first team to win the Premier League four years in a row. Liverpool missed out on the title by just one point in the 2021-22 campaign, while Arsenal have pushed City very hard in the last two years but have ultimately come up short, too.

This season’s title race is already shaping up to be a good one, with City in top spot on 23 points, Liverpool in second on 22 points and Arsenal in third on 18 points.

Arne Slot has defied expectations at Liverpool by helping the Reds thrive following the departure of club icon Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

City were handed a major setback in September when Rodri’s season was ended by a ruptured ACL during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad.

Hamann, who represented both Liverpool and City during his playing days, has now weighed in on the title race.

“We know they [City] have got a lot of quality still in their team,” the former midfielder said on talkSPORT.

“The question will be, can they last a season without Rodri? Because he’s the heartbeat of the team.

“If you haven’t got the defensive stability, if you haven’t got the balance in your team, it also affects the offensive play of your club.

“This is why I slightly favour Liverpool. I think Liverpool have got a great chance this season to go one better.”

Hamann added: “Arsenal played out of their skin the last two seasons, couldn’t get the job done, so I don’t think they will be a title winner this season. I think it’ll be between City and Liverpool.

“And at the moment, I’ve got to say I slightly favour Liverpool because of the absence of Rodri.”

Man City missing world’s best defensive midfielder

City have a brilliant squad, and top-class stars Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan are the ones who will try to fill the void left by Rodri’s absence.

However, it is clear that City are definitely weaker when they do not have their Spanish midfield destroyer to call upon.

Rodri is not just excellent at winning duels for City, he is also a key component in them building out from the back and progressing upfield.

On Monday night, Rodri was rewarded for his incredible 2023-24 campaign – during which he won both the Premier League with City and the Euros with Spain – as he lifted the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri became the first Premier League player to win the award since Cristiano Ronaldo – then of Manchester United – in 2008. However, the news did not go down well with Real Madrid, who decided to snub the event after learning that Vinicius Junior would not win the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, The Independent’s chief football reporter Richard Jolly has taken a look at the futures of Liverpool stars Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the trio having entered the final year of their respective contracts.

‘Van Dijk feels the likeliest to stay, Alexander-Arnold probably the likeliest to go, with Salah somewhere between them’, the journalist wrote.

Van Dijk has announced that contract talks are underway with Liverpool as he looks to prolong his fantastic Anfield spell.

Alexander-Arnold, though, seems to be gearing up for a huge move to Real Madrid next summer. Salah’s future hangs in the balance as Liverpool remain determined to tie the winger down but the Saudis are gunning to take him to the Middle East in a lucrative transfer.

Elsewhere, City are preparing for life without Kevin De Bruyne, with the attacking midfielder in talks over a move to MLS outfit San Diego FC.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is being eyed by City as a successor to De Bruyne.

City have made contact with the German playmaker’s entourage, while they have also discovered that Leverkusen want at least £90million (€108.3m / $116.7m) before selling.

The Citizens have added Wirtz’s compatriot Jamal Musiala to their shortlist, too. However, Musiala may be tougher to sign as Bayern Munich intend to build their team around him.