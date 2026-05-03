Liverpool have been told to consider Malick Thiaw

Liverpool should consider a move for Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw, according to a former Anfield star, though the Magpies reportedly want to make huge profit on him.

Newcastle spent £255million last summer to sign Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa, Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey and Thiaw on permanent deals, while also capturing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan. Newcastle were forced to sign strikers Woltemade and Wissa after Alexander Isak made clear his desire to join Liverpool, a transfer he ultimately achieved.

However, Woltemade, Wissa, Elanga and Ramsey have all struggled, which has contributed to Newcastle dropping away from the top six and closer to the relegation zone this season.

Not only is Eddie Howe’s future uncertain, there is scrutiny over the club’s transfer business. But Thiaw has been a success for Newcastle.

The centre-back has established himself as a nailed-on starter, hitting 50 appearances for the season last week and chipping in with five goals overall.

In a recent interview, ex-Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann was asked about sporting director Richard Hughes potentially snaring Thiaw from Newcastle this summer.

Hamann endorsed the move by saying (via Liverpool.com): “Malick Thiaw has done well. What probably doesn’t help him is that he’s playing for a struggling Newcastle team, which is having a dreadful season by their standards or where they want to be or want to go.

“But, he’s a talented player. He probably won’t start for Germany with [Nico] Schlotterbeck and [Jonathan] Tah probably being first choice. I like him.

“He’s a physical player, you know, reminds me a little bit of [Ibrahima] Konate. Certainly a player they will have on their radar.”

Newcastle paid AC Milan £34m for Thiaw. German journalist Christian Falk said in March that Manchester United ‘have their eye’ on the 24-year-old, while shutting down rumours of possible Bayern Munich interest.

The Telegraph have suggested it would take a whopping £80m for Liverpool or Man Utd to sign Thiaw in the summer. A transfer at that price would see Newcastle make £46m profit.

That would be great work after just one season, though Newcastle would much rather keep Thiaw to help with their long-term ambitions.

The German is not the only Newcastle star to have been linked with Liverpool. The Reds have looked into Sandro Tonali’s situation as the Italian is understood to be open to leaving Newcastle at the end of the campaign.

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Liverpool have tracked Tonali, Gordon

But Tonali’s £100m valuation has put Liverpool off, as they are far more likely to move for the £70m-rated Adam Wharton.

Liverpool have also strongly considered moving for Anthony Gordon, as we confirmed on April 16.

But Liverpool journalist James Pearce reported recently that Liverpool have cooled their interest in Gordon.

There have been important updates on two other players Hamann namechecks – Konate and Schlotterbeck.

Konate has taken an age to sign a new deal at Anfield, but he confirmed recently that an agreement is ‘close’.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are both keen on Borussia Dortmund’s Schlotterbeck. He has signed a new contract with Dortmund that includes a €60m (£52m) release clause.