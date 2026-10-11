Liverpool put £85m right winger high on wish list after Man Utd approach

Liverpool are big admirers of Porto’s William Gomes and could make a move for the right winger next year, a report has revealed.

Liverpool signed two wingers in the summer, as Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola both arrived at Anfield. The Reds hijacked Newcastle’s talks for Munoz by activating the Spaniard’s €40million (£34m) release clause, before finalising a sensational £123m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Barcola.

Barcola has become Liverpool’s second-most expensive signing of all time, behind only Alexander Isak.

However, Liverpool still need a specialist right winger to properly replace Mohamed Salah, as both Munoz and Barcola prefer to operate off the left flank.

Andoni Iraola’s side held talks for both Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh of Brighton, but failed to sign either forward.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Porto star Gomes has emerged as a potential solution for Liverpool.

The 20-year-old’s impressive displays for Porto have ‘attracted the attention’ of Liverpool, and he is therefore ‘very highly rated on their list of potential targets’.

Gomes notched 13 goals and two assists in 46 games for Porto last term, while he has managed two goals and two assists in nine appearances so far this season.

Gomes is not yet putting up devastating numbers in front of goal, but he is seen as a player with top-class potential.

The Brazilian is an explosive attacker who is comfortable using either foot and also possesses a powerful shot.

Gomes recently signed a new contract with Porto that lasts until June 2031. The deal saw Porto raise his exit clause from €80m (£68m) to €100m (£85m).

Despite those fresh terms, A Bola suggest Liverpool are plotting a 2027 move for Gomes to replace Salah.

On May 29, Spanish outlet AS claimed Manchester United had made an enquiry for Gomes, while Arsenal, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid had all expressed interest in him, too.

However, it seems Liverpool are now emerging as serious suitors for the player.

Liverpool could sign next Luis Diaz

Such a transfer would see Liverpool repeat their 2022 deal for fellow winger Luis Diaz.

Liverpool hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Diaz by striking a £49m agreement with Porto.

The Colombian was never really a prolific scorer for Liverpool, but he went on to become a fan-favourite through his dazzling performances before joining Bayern Munich in July 2025.

If Gomes were to move to Anfield, then Liverpool fans would hope he could replicate Diaz’s success.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly exploring a deal for a Barcelona ‘orchestrator’.

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