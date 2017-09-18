‘Liverpool no better under Klopp than they were under Rodgers’

TV pundit Alan Shearer insists that Liverpool are no better under Jurgen Klopp than they were under Brendan Rodgers.

Yet more awful defending led to Burnley’s equaliser after the Reds finished level at 1-1 on Saturday, following on from the Champions League draw with Sevilla and the hammering at Manchester City.

Rodgers was axed by Liverpool in October 2015 after a run of just one win in nine games, with defensive issues clearly to the fore for the now Celtic boss.

And Premier League legend Shearer believes that the Reds qualifying for the Champions League last season has not actually given a true reflection of where Liverpool are currently at under Klopp.

He told his column in The Sun: “Yes, he [Klopp] got them back into the Champions League with last season’s fourth place, which will have bought him plenty of boardroom bonus points.

“The truth, however, is that Liverpool are no different under boss Klopp than they were under Brendan Rodgers.

“Brilliant going forward but not so clever at the back.”

Liverpool have already conceded nine goals in their opening five Premier League games this season, while rock-bottom Crystal Palace have only conceded eight in comparison.

At the other end of the pitch, only the two Manchester clubs have scored more than Klopp’s men.