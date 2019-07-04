Liverpool not interested in selling ‘one of the best defenders in the world’

Liverpool have no interest in selling veteran defender Dejan Lovren this summer, according to reports on Thursday.

Lovren told beIN Sports this time last year that he regards himself as “one of the best defenders in the world” after reaching the Champions League final with Liverpool and the World Cup final with Croatia in 2017-18.

Recent reports have claimed that the Reds were looking to part ways with the 29-year-old, having agreed to sell the AC Milan target for £17.5million.

However, Sky Sports News claims that Liverpool are ‘not looking to sell’ Lovren and have ‘not set an asking price’ for the stopper.

The former Southampton man made just 11 starts in the Premier League last term as Joe Gomez and then Joel Matip partnered Virgil van Dijk at the hearts of the Reds’ defence.

Read more: The agent of Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho has addressed speculation claiming his client is in line for a move to PSG this summer.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!