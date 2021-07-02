Liverpool could look towards a transfer for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as an alternative option to bolster their attack, according to a report.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed a wealth of attacking talent since singing Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Diogo Jota has added to the mix, but Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino are approaching their fifth season as a trio. Furthermore, fresh doubt has emerged over their back-up options.

Liverpool are bracing for an offer from Lazio for Xherdan Shaqiri. Meanwhile Divock Origi also features on a list of 12 players who could depart this summer.

As for who could come in if one or more attacker left, Leicester have won the race for Patson Daka. Liverpool had links with the Zambian, but he has chosen the King Power Stadium.

According to the Liverpool Echo, though, Celtic’s Edouard could be an alternative target. The newspaper says that his ‘age, current ability and potential’ make the Frenchman a ‘serious’ candidate to join Klopp.

While Edouard has had links with a move away for some time, though, there is a fresh twist to his availability.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers – who brought the 23-year-old to Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain – had him on Leicester’s transfer shortlist.

Indeed, reports in March claimed that the Foxes were close to sealing his signing.

However, the Daily Record says in a fresh claim that Leicester walked away because they feared Celtic would be ‘difficult’ to deal with.

That is because the Hoops owe PSG 50 per cent of Edouard’s transfer fee as per a sell-on clause negotiated by the French giants.

As such, despite Liverpool having links with Edouard, Leicester’s concerns over a deal act as a warning.

Nevertheless, Celtic face a dilemma over their striker, who scored 22 goals in 40 games last season.

He has now entered the final year of his contract and so holds all the cards over his future.

Liverpool transfer concern banished

While the Daily Record‘s report presents a potential concern for Liverpool over Edouard, a worry over new signing Ibrahima Konate has been brushed off.

The France Under-21 international arrives at Anfield after struggling with injury in his career so far.

Many have claimed that his record on that front presents a concern for the Reds. However, Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz has explained why the club have full confidence in the player.