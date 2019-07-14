Liverpool offer firm response to reports Mane could join Real Madrid

Liverpool have reportedly made it clear they ‘would not welcome any offers’ for Real Madrid target Sadio Mane.

Mane, who is currently away on international duty with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, could be open to moving to Real – according to Senegal FA President Saee Seck.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to LaLiga over the past year, with both Real and Barcelona reported to be interested in signing the former Southampton player – and Seck appeared to have opened the door to more speculation.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror in Cairo, he said: “He played in Southampton, and when the chance came he moved to Liverpool.

“He has risen to the challenge in England.

“Everyone knows that Mane is in the top ten of world footballers, and he has achieved great success with Liverpool in the last year.

“He now has the chance to go to Madrid, and I know that Zidane likes him, so why not?

“A footballer’s career is short, and Real Madrid are the best club in the world.”

Despite those comments, Liverpool are said to have issued a quick and stern response – ruling out the prospect of Mane leaving.

The Liverpool Echo states there has been ‘no contract from Real’ over the forward, and that they ‘would not welcome any offers’ regardless.

