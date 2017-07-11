Atleti forward tipped for Liverpool move, with Sturridge heading out

Liverpool are reported to have contacted Angel Correa’s representatives to offer the Atletico Madrid star a five-year deal at Anfield.

The Argentina striker, capped seven times by his country has been in talks with the Reds over a summer move to Anfield, if the claim made by French publication Foot Mercato is to be believed.

They say the Reds are willing to spend £25million on the 22-year-old, who has scored nine times in 52 appearances since moving to Atletico from San Lorenzo in the summer of 2014.

The player has two years left on the five-year deal he signed at Atletico Madrid and the reports suggests Liverpool have offered to double his wages by moving to Anfield, with a five-year deal, worth £55,000 a week on the table.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the potential swoop for Correa has been sanctioned by Jurgen Klopp, who could then allow Daniel Sturridge to leave if he gets the former signed up at Anfield.

Atletico don’t want to sell the striker, but the report suggests they could be tempted to cash in with the club currently under a transfer embargo.

However, any deal for Correa could free up funds to enable them to sign Diego Costa from Chelsea, who has been heavily tipped to return to the Spanish capital.

Liverpool have had a frustrating summer despite the acquisition of Salah and Dominic Solanke.

They have failed to find a centre-back after the embarrassing Virgil van Dijk fiasco and have failed to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita.

But they could have more joy with Correa, who only started 10 times in La Liga last season.