The race to sign highly-rated AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit is gathering pace, with Newcastle United leading a growing list of admirers and stepping up their quest to sign the 20-year-old after he made it clear he is open to a move this summer – though they are far from the only club keen, with three other Premier League sides and several European giants also in the running, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources have confirmed that Newcastle have stepped up their pursuit in recent weeks, reaffirming their long-standing admiration for one of Dutch football’s brightest young talents.

The Magpies see Smit as a player capable of filling a significant void in their midfield should Sandro Tonali depart St James’ Park, with the Italy international’s future remaining the subject of intense speculation and amid growing interest from Tottenham Hotspur, among others.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle’s recruitment staff have been tracking Smit for an extended period and believe his technical quality, intelligence in possession and ability to dictate the tempo of games make him an ideal fit for their long-term plans.

However, Newcastle are far from alone in their pursuit of a star that AZ will likely demand €60m (£52m, $69m) for.

We can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool – all long-term admirers of the Netherlands Under-21 international – have also been approached regarding his availability as interest in the midfielder intensifies.

Sources understand that Liverpool are expected to sign a new midfielder this summer for new boss Andoni Iraola, though their priorities currently lie in adding a new winger to their attack and they are currently assessing a wide range of midfield options this summer.

Either way, sources close to the player insist that Smit is determined not to rush into a decision over his next club.

What we can say for certain, though, is that, after the Dutch youngster endured disappointment earlier this summer when he missed out on Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for the World Cup finals, that setback has only strengthened his belief that his next move must be chosen carefully.

As a result, the door remains open for several clubs who may be able to offer a clearer pathway to regular football…

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Newcastle make strong case to seal Kees Smit transfer

Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham have all made enquiries and remain firmly in the picture.

Each club believes Smit possesses the profile, age and upside to become a major Premier League midfielder in the coming years.

Interest is not limited to England, either.

TEAMtalk understands that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have carried out checks on Smit’s situation, although neither Spanish giant is currently viewed as being at the front of the queue.

Instead, sources suggest that opportunities elsewhere on the continent could prove more attractive at this stage of his development.

Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Stuttgart are both keeping a close watch on proceedings, while Ligue 1 side Monaco have also expressed interest.

Those clubs are understood to believe they can offer Smit a platform to continue developing while competing regularly at a high level.

There is also another possibility that should not be discounted.

AZ Alkmaar have not given up hope of retaining the midfielder and would be delighted if he remained in the Netherlands for at least another season.

European football next term strengthens their hand, and club officials believe another year of development in familiar surroundings could ultimately benefit both player and club.

For now, though, the battle is very much underway, and Newcastle will hope to present a convincing argument as to why the player should make the move to Tyneside.

To that end, Newcastle have positioned themselves strongly and view Smit as a potential cornerstone of their future midfield, particularly if Tonali departs.

But with interest arriving from across the Premier League and Europe, and the player is determined to make the right career decision rather than the quickest one.

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