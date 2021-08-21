Liverpool offered huge chance to seal deal for world-class Bayern star

Liverpool have been gifted the opportunity to sign one of the world’s elite strikers in Robert Lewandowski, as per a transfer expert.

The Poland international, 32, has been one of world football’s most feared strikers over the last decade. Despite his advancing age, Lewandowski has showed no signs of slowing down. In fact, he appears to be getting better with age after notching 103 goals in his last 87 outings across all competitions.

Lewandowski has won everything there is to win in Bavaria, and according to Sky Sports, he feels the time is now to experience a new challenge.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, reporter Paul Gilmour said: “What we are being told is Robert Lewandowski wants a new challenge away from Bayern Munich.

“Let me just bring you some context on this. He turns 33 on Saturday, he has two years remaining of his Bayern Munich contract. It runs until June 2023, when he will be approaching his 35th birthday.

“What he feels, we are being told, is that when he gets to that stage it maybe difficult to find that new big European club.

“That’s the reasons for wanting this challenge. But the problem is that Bayern Munich have put a valuation of around £110m on him. It makes it very difficult for a potential buying club to come in and pay that kind of money.”

That has predictably lead to claims suggesting Lewandowski could be targeted by Manchester City. They are in the market for a new striker, having tracked Harry Kane all summer.

They’re also reported to have lined up a move for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as a potential Plan B. As per reports in Italy, they have agreed personal terms with the striker and have already showed intent to meet La Viola’s asking price.

However, the chance to sign Lewandowski cannot be ignored either. Having played under Pep Guardiola at Bayern, it’s an obvious link for City to pursue.

City though may not be at the front of the queue to sign the Poland hitman, however.

Indeed, as per Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast, via the Liverpool Echo, Bayern have offered Liverpool the striker.

“Lewandowski has been offered to Liverpool, to Manchester United and to Manchester City. Each of them have expressed a tepid amount of interest in the player regarding the possibility of signing him,” McGarry said.

“However, each of them has also said that the €110million (£94m) which Bayern are leaking to the German media that they would require to allow Lewandowski to leave is far too much for a player of that age.”

Klopp provides update on new Salah deal

Despite connections between Jurgen Klopp and Lewandowski, it seems unlikely the Reds will pursue such a deal.

Instead, their immediate focus will be on securing Mohamed Salah to a new deal at Anfield.

Klopp has hinted that things are pressing well with Salah, though is refusing to go into details.

“We don’t really speak about these things,” Klopp said. “We changed that a little bit with Hendo [Jordan Henderson]. But it doesn’t mean we will talk from now on about each little step we make in every negotiation and stuff like this.

“Two things: Mo is in a really good moment football-wise, mood-wise, how he behaves. That’s from the first day when he came back, absolutely great.

“So we are all adults, all professionals and when there are talks, there are talks. Then, when there’s a decision, we will tell you.

“Until then it’s unimportant how the parties work together in these things. We don’t have to talk about people in the background.

“With two years left you can imagine that there are talks, that’s it.”

