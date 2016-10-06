Klopp urged to recall Mignolet and axe ‘nervy’ Loris Karius

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to drop Loris Karius after claiming he’s not as safe a pair of hands as Simon Mignolet.

The Reds play Manchester United at Anfield on Monday week and Klopp looks likely to stick with Karius in goal with the German edging out in Belgian rival in recent weeks.

Although Karius has won some admirers with his performances so far, Reds old boy Aldridge has used his weekly Liverpool Echo column to question the wisdom in selecting him ahead of Mignolet.

Aldridge wrote:

‘Jurgen Klopp faces an interesting decision over who to play in goal against Manchester United in a fortnight.

‘Loris Karius has been given his chance in the last three games, but on the evidence so far could you say he is better than Simon Mignolet?

‘Karius is only a young lad. He’s going to need time and he has looked a bit nervy from what I’ve seen.

‘He’s conceded from two corners on the bounce and some of his distribution, which we’ve been led to believe is a strong point, has not exactly been fantastic.

‘Klopp said he would assess the goalkeeping situation during the international break having given both players an opportunity.

‘And for me, I’d say while Karius could come good one day, Mignolet should be between the sticks at this moment in time.’

Aldridge on Sturridge

Aldridge also had some words of wisdom for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, who has struggled to recapture his best form this season.

He continued:

‘It was clear from the game at Swansea that Daniel Sturridge is still pretty rusty.

‘I’m not sure why. But he doesn’t seem to be 100%, whether that is in terms of fitness or sharpness.

‘He did okay when he came on from the bench, but I’d like to see him playing more of his usual game.

‘I want to see him on the shoulder of centre-halves and not dropping deep so often. That’s where he does his best work, he’s great at timing his runs in behind the defence.

‘But he’s starting to drop off and go into midfield or out wide, which is okay if Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino move into the centre. Otherwise, we’re missing a striker.

‘There were a few opportunities on Saturday where Sturridge could have been put in. He made himself available and the ball didn’t arrive, and you could see he was becoming a little frustrated.

‘Yes, he was playing alongside one or two new players in Mane and Gini Wijnaldum. But the best players can read each other, and Sturridge needs to shake off his ring-rust soon.’