Manchester United should apportion a lump of their summer transfer budget to make a strong play to sign Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Danny Murphy.

The 21-year-old Palace star has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Eagles this season, and has seen his name strongly linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners look to provide cover and competition for the currently-injured Hector Bellerin. He’s certainly a player former favourite Robert Pires would like to see them sign.

Wan-Bissaka has also found himself linked with a £40m move to Bayern Munich this summer, but with Antonio Valencia due to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season as a free agent, pundit Murphy reckons United could do far worse than consider a move of their own.

“I do think this lad’s that special,” Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“I think right now we are blessed in that area.

“This Wan-Bissaka, unfortunately for Palace fans, maybe they’ll keep him another year, it won’t do him any harm at all playing more games and getting more experience.

“There’s a gaping hole at Man Utd for a right-back. Ashley Young’s done brilliantly, but he’s 34.

“Has he overtaken [KIeran] Trippier or can he? He doesn’t play every week.

“He (Pochettino) switches between him and Aurier, he is not sure? Arsenal, their back four needs some improvement.”

Wan-Bissaka underlined his progress over the weekend when he became the first player to make over 100 tackles this season in Europe’s top five leagues.