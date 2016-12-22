Liverpool old boy urges Reds to make Suarez ‘top transfer target’

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has fancifully urged the Reds to try and lure Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez back to Anfield.

The Uruguayan left Liverpool in the summer of 2014 to join Barcelona in a £65million deal and has recently signed a new deal to keep him at the Nou Camp until 2021.

The striker is still widely loved by Liverpool fans, while the player himself regularly discusses his fondness for the club – his daughter’s name, Delfina, is even an anagram of Anfield.

However, despite admitting he is happy with the direction Liverpool are heading under Jurgen Klopp, Aldridge has ‘advised’ the Reds to try and re-sign their former player.

“The manager will know if he needs to buy one but if the right man isn’t available he’ll play the kids,” Aldridge. “Money is available but he won’t go out and buy for the sake of it.

“Personally, I’d go and get Suarez.”

The Reds lie second in the table, just six points behind leaders Chelsea and Aldridge feels the squad is sufficient due to their lack of European football.

“The squad is quite good to be honest because we’re not in Europe,” Aldridge added.

“Coutinho is coming back soon and Matip and Gomez too. Plus the young lads have plenty of potential.”