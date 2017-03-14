Liverpool old boy warns star to ‘raise game if he wants to stay’

John Aldridge believes Emre Can needs to find more consistency if he is to prove he’s worth a bumper new contract at Anfield.

The Germany midfielder is locked in talks with the Reds over a new contract, with an agreement yet to be reached.

Can himself insists the delay in signing a new deal has ‘nothing to do with his financial demands’, but regardless of the money he is seeking, former Liverpool striker Aldridge believes Can has plenty to prove if he’s to tie down a long-term deal at the club.

Can was below his best in Sunday’s win over Burnley, but still managed to score an excellent winner and Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column : “Emre Can had an indifferent game but it was a magnificent strike to secure us the points.

“In the first half against Burnley he had some bad moments but in the second half he rose to the occasion.

“That goal should really help his confidence going forward. The ability is there but he needs to show it more consistently.

“If he wants to stay at Liverpool he needs to work his socks off and keep making big contributions.”

Reports suggest the Germany international is looking to double his weekly wage to close to £100,000-a-week and that was the reason negotiations had stalled.

But the 23-year-old, who this summer will be down to the final 12 months of his current contract, stressed money was not the motivating factor.

“I read in newspapers it was about money, but it isn’t about money,” he said.

“We’ve had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I just wanted to say it is never about the money. It is about the future, what happens.

“You never know what will happen in football, but I am happy here.

“We will speak in the next few weeks and months and see what happens.

“The meetings are with my agent, but I am very happy at Liverpool. In the future I can play for many years at Liverpool.”