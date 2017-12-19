Liverpool on alert as £38m target is told to leave China

Liverpool are thought to be monitoring the situation after their former target Alex Teixeira was reportedly transfer listed by Jiangsu Suning.

Jurgen Klopp came close to making the Brazilian playmaker his first big-money capture in January 2016, before the long-running saga resulted in ultimate failure for Liverpool. The Reds had made repeated attempts to lure Teixeira to Anfield, but after seeing a £24.5million bid rejected by Shakhtar Donestsk, the player was left with little option but to take up a lucrative contract in the Chinese Super League.

However, his two-year sting in the Far East now looks set to come to an end, and with the player, 27, reportedly thought to be still keen on Anfield, Liverpool will now consider whether to rekindle their interest in the Brazilian.

Speaking just before his move to Anfield broke down, Teixeira said: “Let’s put it like this: everyone always knew that I wanted to stay in Europe and move to the English Premier League club.

“But, unfortunately, all the proposals that came from them, were somewhat windy and did not contain anything concrete.”

Teixeira ended up moving to the Chinese Super League for a staggering £38m fee.

But according to Tuttosport, new manager Fabio Capello has decided the forward is surplus to requirements and has told Teixeira he is free to return to Europe.

It is not yet known whether Liverpool will rekindle their interest in the player, but admit ongoing doubts over Philippe Coutinho, it would be a surprise if they did not at least consider a move.

The Italian newspaper also claims Inter Milan are keen on Teixeira, who has scored 30 goals in 71 appearances for Suning.

