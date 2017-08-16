Liverpool tipped to seal £20m deal for impressive Ligue 1 star

Liverpool are on the verge of finalising a deal for highly-rated Nice star Jean Michael Seri, according to reports in France.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have turned to Seri after failing to land RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita, for whom they had two bids – the second for £66million – rejected by the Bundesliga club.

Seri, who has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Tottenham this summer, is by no means a step down however after the midfielder enjoyed a brilliant season with Nice in Ligue 1.

The midfielder has two years left to run on his contract, which contains a £36.4m (€40m) release clause.

However, French media reports claim Nice will not prevent Seri from moving to a big club and have struck a €22.5m (£20million) fee with the Reds.

They claim a deal is close to being agreed and the player will become the club’s third major arrival after Mohamed Salah this month.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that Seri, who has also been scouted by Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona was watched by Liverpool scouts on Friday during their clash with Troyes.

They will have seen Seri – described as an all action creative midfielder – make eight chances for his teammates during that 2-1 defeat.

Any deal for Seri will be a real coup for Jurgen Klopp’s men, but the signing will not necessarily mean the end of their interest in Keita, whose £49million exit clause will come into effect next summer.

Seri is an Ivory Coast international and joined Nice from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira for a minimal fee back in 2015. He has played 72 times for the club, scoring 10 goals.