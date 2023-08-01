Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool ‘one step away’ from next signing with Italy star to follow in €80m deal; Ten Hag joy as fourth Man Utd signing says ‘yes’ to move

Liverpool are on the brink of sealing a £43m deal for Romeo Lavia, and plan to raid Italy for signing number four, Man Utd have a transfer guarantee from a top target, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Tottenham and Real Sociedad are in talks over a full-back deal.

ROMEO LAVIA ON BRINK OF FINALISING LIVERPOOL TRANSFER

Liverpool are reportedly set for very good news soon on the Romeo Lavia transfer front according to the latest reports coming out of France.

The Southampton star has been the subject of intense interest from the Merseysiders, who are desperate to land the Belgian midfielder.

The Reds have already seen an opening offer worth £37m rejected by Saints for Lavia. However, talks have been continuing between the sides amid claims Jurgen Klopp and Co are ready to raise their offer.

To that end, Liverpool are reportedly hoping to strike a deal in the region of £45m, with the Championship side seemingly holding out for nearer the £50m mark.

But now according to Foot Mercato in an exclusive report, they claim a breakthrough is on the brink for Liverpool.

They report that the 19-year-old is now ‘one step away’ from signing for the Reds with an agreement now ‘close to being finalised’.

And with Lavia having already agreed personal terms on a six-year deal, Liverpool soon hope to formally announce Lavia as their third signing of the summer.

Talks over the move are now entering what is described as ‘the final phase’ with the operation likely to set Liverpool back ‘around €50m’.

That translates to a fee of £43m, which, if accurate, means Liverpool will have gotten their way over the fee.

Lavia made 34 appearances for Southampton last season, adding one goal, one assist and picking up 10 yellow cards.

Nicolo Barella transfer back on the agenda for Liverpool

Liverpool, meanwhile, could very quickly add a fourth midfield signing to their summer haul, per the latest reports coming out of Italy.

Reds boss Klopp has been a long-term admirer of Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella for a good few seasons now; his interest spiking earlier this summer amid claims Inter were willing to sell the star.

However, with Andre Onana departing for Manchester United instead, Barella was deemed untouchable by the Nerazzurri, who reportedly saw Barella as a key component of their side.

But according to Calciomercato, the sale of Barella is now once again a growing possibility at the San Siro.

They are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old, who enjoyed a stellar 2022/23 season, if offers arrive in the €80m (£68.6m) bracket.

That was previously considered too high for Liverpool, though the subsequent sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, both of whom moved to Saudi Arabia, have made another midfield addition more paramount to Klopp.

In return, Inter are closing in on the signing of Udinese’s Serbian star Lazar Samardzic, who is seen in the Italian media as a perfect replacement for Barella.

MAN UTD GIVEN TRANSFER GREEN LIGHT BY SOFYAN AMRABAT

Sofyan Amrabat will ignore an approach from Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ahli after already saying yes to a summer switch to Manchester United. (Firenze Viola)

Tottenham target Franck Kessie has made clear he wants to leave for the Premier League despite Juventus agreeing a deal to sign the Barcelona midfielder. (Calciomercato)

Aston Villa are ready to make a bid for Levante right-back Marc Pubill with Monchi a huge admirer of the 20-year-old. (Super Deporte)

Manchester United midfielder Fred has given Galatasaray his word he will move to Turkey this summer if they can agree a fee for the Fulham-linked Brazil star. (Milliyet)

Bernardo Silva is desperate to quit Man City and sign for Barcelona, believing an opening is there with Ousmane Dembele set to leave for PSG. (Sport)

Al Hilal are turning their attention to Victor Osimhen after failing to sign Kylian Mbappe and are offering Napoli a £120m fee together with a £1m a week wages package to the striker. (Sky Italia)

Chelsea are open to the idea of using Romelu Lukaku as a makeweight in a deal to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

CRYSTAL PALACE CLOSE ON €20M DEAL FOR BRAZILIAN MIDFIELDER

Crystal Palace are close to sealing a €20m deal for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca. The Brazilian side will also retain 20% of any future sale of the star. (Lance)

Bayern Munich are stepping up their pursuit of Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, leaving Yann Sommer free to sign for Inter Milan. (Foot Mercato)

Marseille are readying an approach to sign AC Milan flop Charles De Ketelaere after just a year at the San Siro. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona are considering a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix if France winger Ousmane Dembele moves to PSG. (Sport)

Diego Simeone has confirmed his plans to strengthen in central midfield amid strong Atletico Madrid links to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (AS)

Nice and Hoffenheim are chasing deals for Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame, who is rated at around €20m. (Sky Italia)

Tottenham are willing to blow £50m of their potential Harry Kane windfall on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba. (Fabrizio Romano)

TOTTENHAM FIND A BUYER FOR FORGOTTEN FULL-BACK

Real Sociedad are in talks with Tottenham over a swoop for left-back Sergio Reguilon. (AS)

PSG are ready to rekindle their interest in signing Tottenham target Randal Kolo Muani as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. (L’Equipe)

Nottingham Forest are chasing Rosario Central’s 19-year-old Argentine striker Alejo Veliz, though AC Milan are also keen. (Sky Italia)

River Plate are plotting an ambitious move for former Real Madrid and PSG defender Sergio Ramos, who is also attracting attention from Sevillam Inter Miami and clubs in Saudi Arabia. (TyC Sports)

Barcelona winger Ez Abde wants a playing guarantee from the club this summer amid loan interest from Real Betis. (Sport)

A €30m offer from Al Hilal for PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has been rejected. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea plan to include Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech on a list of players they will swap with PSG in a possible swoop to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. (various)