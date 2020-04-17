Liverpool open talks but still face battle to sign £52m midfield maestro

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks to sign £52m-rated Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, but face a major battle to get their man.

The Reds were enjoying a dominant domestic campaign before the season was suspended, closing in on their first top-flight title success in 30 years.

But despite that, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is refusing to rest on his laurels and is looking to upgrade the one position in the Liverpool team that is sometimes up for debate.

While Jordan Henderson has been a dominant force this season and Gini Wijnaldum a consistent performer, the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho have not quite had the same impact – leading Klopp to move for reinforcements.

And the Daily Express, via Libero, claims that Liverpool have been begun discussions to sign Croatia international Brozovic, who would cost in the region of €60m (£52m).

However, Inter are still aiming to put a spanner in the works of any potential deal by offering the 27-year-old a bumper new contract at the San Siro.

Brozovic can play any of the roles in central midfield but is best suited to the holding position and is renowned for his range of passing, similar in style to former Reds favourite Xabi Alonso in that regard.

That sort of midfielder appears to be the missing piece for Klopp, although the Reds may face a summer-long battle to get their man if Inter are determined not to let him leave.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete has conceded that he dreams of securing a future transfer to the Premier League and says he would like to play for Manchester United or Liverpool.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has made quite the impression in Ukraine’s Premier Liga having scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 36 appearances – including one in the Champions League.

That form has led to inevitable speculation suggesting he is being monitored by some of Europe’s big spenders and the former Gremio star admits he hopes to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Fernandinho, Douglas Costa and Willian by becoming Brazilians to use a spell at Shakhtar as a springboard for bigger and better things.

“Three clubs are part of my dream in Europe: Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool,” he told Esporte Interativo. “Gigantic clubs with fantastic managers and an incredible number of trophies.” Read more…