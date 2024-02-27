Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool ‘open talks’ for dream €80m attacking duo in explosive double deal; Man Utd striker signing plan hits big hurdle

Liverpool are pushing to sign an exciting €80m duo to kickstart a new era at Anfield, Arsenal are to submit an offer for a teenage Barcelona star, while Manchester United’s chances of signing a top French striker have suffered a major setback.

FEDERICO CHIESA SIGNING TO KICK-OFF POST KLOPP ERA AT LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have an excellent chance of signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus this summer, with reports in Italy claiming the Reds have opened talks and amid claims Juventus have set a modest price for their star winger.

The Merseysiders are gearing up for a major summer of change that will see Jurgen Klopp depart Anfield and the appointment of not just a new manager, but also a new sporting director to go with him.

In addition, the Reds will also potentially saying goodbye to talismanic star Mo Salah, who will once again be the subject of a big-money approach from Saudi Arabia.

Either way, planning has been made on a succession plan for the Egyptian and now reports in Italy claim Liverpool talks are underway for Chiesa, a man often touted as a possible successor.

The 26-year-old can play off either wing and has eight goals and one assist from 19 appearances so far this season.

But with just a year left on his current deal, la Gazzetta dello Sport claims Juve have made clear their plans to offload him this summer – and will set a minimum €40m (£34.2m) asking price on his head.

That is well within Liverpool’s budget and it’s reported FSG are keen to wrap up his signing as quickly as possible and irrespective of whom their new coach ultimately will be.

The report claims Juve also plan to sell another winger in Matias Soule this summer, while Adrien Rabiot will also likely depart.

On their list of would-be replacements for the trio in midfield and attack are Teun Koopmeiners of Atalanta, Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson, Albert Gudmundsson of Genoa and Lazio’s former West Ham winger Felipe Anderson.

Liverpool want Brazilian talent as part of explosive double deal

The Reds will not just stop at a €40m deal for Chiesa either and they are also reported to be stepping up their plans to sign Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras too.

The teenage star has been branded ‘the next Kylian Mbappe’ after some outstanding displays in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, where he has been lauded as one of his nation’s generational talents.

Liverpool scouts have been on his trail for a number of months and now journalist Jorge Nicola claims officials from the Merseysiders will submit an official €35m – €40m (£30m – £34.2m) bid for the 18-year-old attacking midfielder’s services in the coming days.

To enhance their chances, it’s reported that officials from the Premier League giants are also believed to have visited Guilherme’s family home to try and further boost their chances of a deal.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been tracking the Palmeiras star, but it is thought Liverpool are now in the driving seat and growing hopeful of securing his signing.

Guilherme has so far made 32 appearances for the Sao Paulo outfit, though is yet to register a goal or an assist. Nonetheless, that has not put Liverpool off and they reportedly hope to tie up his signing – and that of Chiesa – as soon as possible in a bid to give their next boss a big head start in his plans for next season.

BARCELONA TOLD TO SIGN AMADOU ONANA

Departing Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has named Everton midfielder and Arsenal target Amadou Onana as his ideal No 6 midfield signing to the board ahead of the summer window, though accepts a move will not be easy. (Football Espana)

Jean-Clair Todibo reportedly prefers a return to Barcelona this summer ahead of a prospective move to Manchester United, feeling he has unfinished business at the Nou Camp. (90min)

Liverpool and Manchester United are to go head to head in a battle to appoint Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi this summer after both reportedly installing him as their No 1 target. (Tuttosport)

Newcastle and Crystal Palace have been told Juventus are willing to sell Argentine winger Matias Soule this summer for a fee of around €30m (£25.7m). Southampton are also keen if they can secure promotion back to the Premier League. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are to battle Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Besiktas teenage striker Semih Kilicsoy, who has scored nine goals and registered an assist in his last 10 games. (various)

Roma will wait until the end of the season to discuss a permanent deal with Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea having to lower their demands for a sale to go through. (Football Italia)

Manchester City are ready to cash in on star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne this summer as he enters the final year of his deal and amid interest from Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer. The Cityzens have named their price and also identified their preferred €100m-rated heir to the Belgian. (various)

ARSENAL CHASING TEENAGE BARCELONA DEFENDER IN €20M DEAL

Arsenal are chasing Barcelona’s teenage Senegalese defender Mika Faye, who has been starring for their reserve team but could leave for a fee of around €20m (£17.1m). (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich have decided to turn Eric Dier’s loan move into a permanent €6m deal this summer after he impressed club chiefs and regardless of the fact that the stuttering Bundesliga champions have already decided to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel. (Bild)

Barcelona remain keen on a move to install Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager but have told the Italian they will not pay the €10m-€15m exit clause in his contract to prise him from Brighton. (Sport)

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong has revealed he ‘knows’ where Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG target Victor Osimhen will play his football next season after confirming the striker will leave Napoli for a fee well over €100m. (Sky Italia)

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves claims he was close to joining both Barcelona and Arsenal prior to agreeing a move to Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal for €55m. (Sport)

Zinedine Zidane is open on a return to management and could reportedly return to Italy as a successor to Max Allegri at his former club Juventus next season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with superstar left-back Alphonso Davies ahead of a prospective summer move from Bayern Munich. (The Athletic)

MAN UTD SUFFER BIG BLOW IN MATHYS TEL PURSUIT

Manchester United have seen their hopes of signing top Sir Jim Ratcliffe target Mathys Tel fade after Bayern Munich met with his agents to discuss a potential new deal and amid a promise over his game-time at the Allianz Arena. (Fabrizio Romano)

The Premier League is seen as the ‘most likely destination’ for Lille forward Jonathan David this summer amid links with clubs in Italy and Spain. Both Manchester United and Tottenham are mentioned as suitors for the Canada forward. (Football Espana)

Barcelona are looking at Lazio’s loan goalkeeper Luis Maximiano as a potential replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer amid claims the German will be the subject of a big approach from the Saudi Pro League. (Mundo Deportivo)

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent has revealed the winger has received offers from PSG this summer as they look to replace the departing Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona are also keen but are unlikely to have the funds needed for a deal. (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid have been inundated with offers for several big-name stars amid a belief that a deal for Kylian Mbappe will go through this summer and following claims at least one major name may have to leave. (AS)

Barcelona are looking to extend the contract and release clause in the deal for teenage central defender Pau Cubarsi amid claims various Premier League clubs are looking to meet the €10m exit clause in the 17-year-old’s current deal. (various)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to add to their striker ranks this summer and could sign lethal Eintract Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush. (Bild)