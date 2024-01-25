Liverpool ‘open talks’ to sign midfield destroyer Man City are chasing to replace Phillips; £60m exit clause no issue

Liverpool have reportedly ‘opened talks’ over a deal to sign Argentine defensive midfielder Alan Varela but face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The 22-year-old talent has emerged as a key player for Portuguese giants Porto, prompting numerous clubs to show an interest – including the Reds and City.

Bolavip reports that’s Liverpool have already ‘approached’ Porto regarding a potential move at the end of the season, although City have also expressed their own interest in the South American.

As per the report, Varela has a release clause of €70million (£60m) in his contract, although it’s not thought that will present a major issue for either club.

Liverpool were expecting to pay big money for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer before Chelsea jumped in, and bringing in a new defensive midfielder remains one of Jurgen Klopp’s main priorities.

Summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo have taken turns playing as the defensive shield in front of the back four, with the latter performing well in the position before he headed off to the Asia Cup with Japan.

And while Klopp is expected to stick with what he has for the second half of the campaign, the summer will be a different story as he looks to complete his midfield revamp.

The signing of Varela would allow Mac Allister to operate in his natural role and that would strengthen Liverpool in the middle of the park.

Varela is renowned for his ability to break up play and start attacks and would give Klopp a different dimension to his engine room.

Varela style well suited to Premier League

The 22-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football and it’s thought that he is keen to take the next step in his career.

In terms of City’s interest, they are also thought to have been monitoring Varela’s performances in Portugal.

The report adds that Pep Guardiola is looking at Varela as a potential long-term replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

The England midfielder has joined West Ham on loan until the end of the current campaign and it’s thought he will seek a permanent exit in the summer.

Signing Varela would give City more cover for Rodri, although spending £60m on a player to sit on the bench does not make an awful lot of sense.

Liverpool and City are back in action over the long FA Cup weekend, with City heading to Tottenham on Friday evening while the Reds face Norwich at Anfield.

