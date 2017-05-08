Liverpool open talks to sign PSG star winger – report

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, reports in France claim.

French paper L’Equipe states that the Reds have already asked about the Brazilian attacker’s availability this summer.

They will face strong competition for the 24-year-old as Atletico Madrid are also in the race, the report adds.

Lucas is valued at £30million and is apparently happy in Paris with fellow countrymen Marquinhos and Thiago Silva.

However, the South American contingent on Merseyside could be a possible attraction should a worthy offer be made to the player and the club.

The report continues to say that Moura’s outlook could change if manager Unai Emery leaves after just one season in charge, with PSG trailing Monaco in the title race.