Liverpool have reportedly begun the process of completing a move for Lille star Victor Osimhen by opening talks with the player’s representatives.

The 21-year-old is having a stunning debut season for the French outfit, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, and is valued at £60million.

Le10Sport in France claim that Jurgen Klopp’s men are at the front of the queue to sign him and have already set the ball rolling by speaking to his agent.

The Reds are in the market for a new forward, with doubts now lingering over a proposed move for Leipzig frontman Timo Werner, while the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane continue to be linked with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, United, Leicester and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Osimhen, who was signed from Charleroi in Belgium last summer.

The young forward is a Nigeria international, who Red Devils loanee Odion Ighalo claims is ‘future of Nigerian football’, and there are expected to be a number of clubs trying to land him once the summer transfer window opens up.

The powerful forward has previously spoken of his ambitions to play in England during his career, while also warning interested parties that he will not settle for a role warming the bench.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane has been told why he will not be leaving Liverpool this summer amid strong interest from Real Madrid.

Real chief Zinedine Zidane is still said to be searching for Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at the Bernabeu, especially given big-money signing Eden Hazard’s injury problems since his switch to Spain.

And Reds winger Mane has emerged as a top target for the LaLiga giants after another impressive campaign on Merseyside.

Prior to the campaign being suspended, the Senegal international had scored 16 times in all competitions, while also adding eight assists.

But Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend, Phil Thompson, has rubbished talk of Mane leaving and insists the player is happy at Anfield. Read more…