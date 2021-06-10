Liverpool implored to make huge upgrade with Prem’s most wanted man

A club chairman has implored Liverpool to make a move for an in-demand striker predicted to take the Premier League by storm.

Jurgen Klopp masterminded Liverpool’s transition from trophy challengers to trophy winners. During that time, a number of Reds players have built up a level of trust with the German despite not always being in the fans’ good graces.

Divock Origi wrote his name in Liverpool folklore with his Champions League heroics in 2019.

The Belgian scored the winning goal in the miraculous 4-0 second leg comeback over Barcelona. Not content to settle for one magical moment, Origi then notched in the final to help sink Tottenham.

Since then, Origi’s performance levels have taken a nosedive. As such, speculation has swirled his most recent season at Anfield may have been his last.

Origi remains a mainstay in Klopp’s matchday squads when fit, but Peterborough chairman and Liverpool fan Darragh MacAnthony has declared he would take Brentford’s Ivan Toney over Origi “any day of the week.”

Speaking on the ‘Hard Truth’ podcast (via the Liverpool Echo), MacAnthony said: “I’m a Liverpool fan and I know my players, and I’d be delighted if we signed Ivan. Give me him over (Divock) Origi any day of the week.

“Liverpool cross the ball with quality for fun and imagine Ivan getting on the end of those crosses from those full-backs!

“Obviously we’ve done well financially from Ivan’s transfer and we could do better down the line. But I don’t mind him staying at Brentford either as we get paid if they stay in the Premier League.

“Ivan is only 24/25 and not yet at the peak of his powers. I can see him scoring 15 goals for Brentford and I can see him playing for England next season.

“There’s no way Brentford will be relegated either. They have an outside chance of a top 12 finish in my opinion. They have a good coach and they are a club who spend well who now have around £200 million to play with.”

Toney broke the singe-season Championship goalscoring record by bettering Glenn Murray’s mark of 30 by one.

His all-round game and lethal finishing ability has seen him linked with half a dozen Prem sides in the top half of the table.

Euro U21 Player of the Tournament on Liverpool radar

Meanwhile, Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira is on the wanted list of Liverpool, according to a Lisbon-based journalist.

Bruno Andrade, who works for TVI and UOLEsporte, has revealed that the Premier League side have an interest in Vieira. Andrade reports that Vieira is on the “Liverpool reference list” as they hunt for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Whether or not Vieira could step into the shoes of such an experienced campaigner as Wijnaldum is open to debate. But the player has come on to the radar of several teams across Europe after starring for Portugal at the Euro Under-21s tournament.

Vieira, who only made his first-team debut this season, is also believed to be on the radar of Arsenal.

