Liverpool outbid rivals with £36m-plus offer for Bundesliga playmaker

Liverpool have reportedly outbid their rivals in the hope of landing Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker Thorgan Hazard this summer.

The 26-year-old younger brother of Chelsea star Eden Hazard has been one of the Bundesliga’s outstanding performers since joining Monchengladbach, initially on loan, in 2014.

The attacking midfielder has scored 12 goals and laid on 11 assists in just 29 matches this season – the sort of form that seen him being tipped to move to a top club in Europe this summer.

A return to England has been strongly mooted after Hazard spent three years on the books of Chelsea, joining at the same time as brother Eden, who was in spectacular form as the Blues dispatched West Ham on Monday night.

And according to reports on Tuesday, Liverpool are making a big effort to sign the Belgian – with Nieuwsblad claiming that the Reds have already made an offer for him.

Their bid is said to be worth more than £36million (€42million), with Jurgen Klopp’s men reported to have offered more than Borussia Dortmund’s initial €42m bid.

Hazard, however, is understood to favour a move to Dortmund as he wishes to remain in Germany, while he also believes he will get more first-team opportunities at the Westfalenstadion.

For their part, the report goes on to add that Gladbach want Hazard to join Liverpool – as they favour the higher offer from the Merseysiders and also don’t want to lose the player to a Bundesliga rival.

Hazard, who has won 21 caps for Belgium, could arrive back in England this summer just as his brother heads to Spain – as Real Madrid continue to be linked with a big-money move for the magician.

