Liverpool outcast all set for shock transfer to Barcelona

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is set to earn a shock move to Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

The 26-year-old was understood to be heading to Lazio last week with The Independent claiming Moreno was close to agreeing a pre-contract agreement with the Rome club.

Moreno was in the Italian capital and was pictured with his old Liverpool team-mate Lucas Leiva, but Sport are now reporting that Moreno is heading for the Camp Nou.

Moreno has been linked with Barca previously, but now the Spanish outlet claim he is close to agreeing a two-year deal.

Barca have apparently moved ahead in the battle for his signature on a free transfer, and will sign him up as cover for Jordi Alba.

Moreno is out of contract in the summer and has fallen out of favour this season under Jurgen Klopp, starting just two league games for this season.

The former Sevilla man, who signed for £12m in the summer of 2014, in December revealed he had been offered a new contract by Liverpool, but was yet to make a decision on his future.

But he then went on record to criticise Klopp and suggest his time at Anfield was up. “I do not feel good, that is the truth,” Moreno told Cadena Ser.

“Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs.”