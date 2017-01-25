Liverpool outcast Sakho choosing between two clubs – report

Mamadou Sakho is believed to be considering a choice of two possible destinations as his Liverpool exit draws closer.

The Frenchman has seen his chances of a first team return for Liverpool all but diminish, and he looks set to leave the club in January.

Southampton and Spartak Moscow have both submitted offers to the defender, and according to Le10 Sport he is contemplating which (if any) to accept.

The report claims that the Saints have the edge as Sakho would prefer to stay in the Premier League, but whether they will pay his £20million transfer fee remains to be seen.

Claude Puel’s side, who travel to Anfield for an EFL Cup semi-final second leg, are in dire need of defensive reinforcements after Jose Fonte’s move to West Ham and Virgil van Dijk’s injury.

Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Sevilla are all also keeping tabs on the former PSG defender, but they are not considered to be ‘seriously interested’.

Sakho returned from suspension for an overturned UEFA drug ruling before being sent home from Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States for violating manager Jurgen Klopp’s rules.

He then spent the first half of the season with the U23s before criticising his treatment on social media. However, his Liverpool nightmare may be finally coming to an end.