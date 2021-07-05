Liverpool outcast in the dark over future after hinting at pre-season chance

Marko Grujic has confirmed he is due to commence pre-season back at Liverpool, but does not know if he will be playing for them next season.

Grujic has had to be very patient for opportunities since becoming Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool boss. Five years on from his arrival, the midfielder has made only 16 appearances for the club. He spent last season on loan at Porto, the fourth time he has had to leave on such terms.

His season in Portugal was the busiest of his career so far, as he made 36 appearances in all competitions. That included some experience in the Champions League, while he also scored two goals on Porto’s route to a second-place finish.

Now, at the age of 25, he is at a career crossroads. There are still two years left to run on his Liverpool contract, but he is unlikely to get many more opportunities there.

Even so, he will begin pre-season with the club after bidding farewell to Porto.

Reflecting on the past year, he told Sportske (via Sport Witness): “I’m only sorry that I didn’t play in front of the fans.

“All my teammates and people in the club say it’s a fantastic atmosphere, but my career is long and I’m sure I’ll have the opportunity to play at the Estadio do Dragao again.”

Whether he will have any opportunity to play at Anfield again remains to be seen. Even Grujic himself is in the dark over what colours he will be wearing next season.

He said: “I will soon join Liverpool’s preparations, to do that basic part, so we’ll see the next step. We’ll see which club I’m going to play for; I don’t know at the moment.

“But as for the blue colours, I think I’ve done well in the last three seasons. Of course, it can always be better!”

Could Grujic return to Porto?

Recent reports have suggested that Porto would be keen to keep Grujic on a permanent basis. However, Liverpool’s asking price of €15m may prove problematic.

The Liga NOS side’s strategy may be to drag the negotiations out as long as possible, in the hope that the Reds reduce their demands.

However, they do have some alternatives in mind, such as a return for Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho.

But Grujic remains a priority – and Liverpool’s interest in Otavio may suggest a swap deal of sorts would be possible.

Despite this, both clubs want to negotiate each deal separately, so Grujic faces a longer wait to find out what his future holds.

