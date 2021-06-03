West Ham have doubled down in their efforts to bring a Liverpool star on board in a move that could be similar in impact to that of Jesse Lingard’s, according to a report.

Liverpool have wasted little time putting their turbulent campaign behind them as a crucial summer window looms. The issues at centre-back were addressed when the club landed Ibrahima Konate on a £36m deal. A German football expert familiar with his work insisted he can go on to replace a Klopp favourite.

News then broke of the club seeking to tie down the elite members of their squad to fresh terms.

On the exits front, Georginio Wijnaldum is one frustrating step away from sealing his Barcelona switch. When official, he will leave a hole in the Reds’ midfield.

That hole could become a chasm if further options depart. And per Anfield Central, that is precisely what West Ham are aiming to make happen.

The online outlet cite sources that tell them David Moyes’ side have made a second approach for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The dynamic midfielder, 27, has been a bit-part player since arriving for £35m from Arsenal in 2017. His biggest issue has been injuries, somethings fans at his former club were all too familiar with as well.

Nevertheless, it is claimed Moyes is confident he can bring the best out of the England man back in London.

Such a move has similarities with the loan deal that brought Jesse Lingard to the club. Both he and Oxlade-Chamberlain featured intermittently at a top six club. In Lingard’s case, his loan move brought about a purple patch of form never seen before in his career.

Liverpool are understood to be reluctant to sell, though there is one crumb of hope for the Hammers.

It is stated that he is not for sale ‘unless he personally asks to leave.’

Arsenal were linked with a swoop in May, with an £18m-£20m price tag mooted by various sources.

Man Utd have “gone past” Liverpool – Ferdinand

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand spoke of undeniable ‘facts’ when claiming the excuse-making Liverpool are once again in the shadow of their bitter rivals Man Utd.

The contrasting fortunes of the two rivals this year can be debated, but Ferdinand believes Man Utd’s second-place finish puts them clear of Liverpool despite their unprecedented injury woes in central defence.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all suffered season-ending injuries during the campaign. Nevertheless, Ferdinand seemingly categorises this much-publicised explanation as an “excuse”.

“I think in the league we’ve got what we wanted, which was an improvement,” the former centre-half told Goal. “I think Man United at the end of last season finished 30-odd points behind Liverpool.

“Liverpool are now behind us and they’ll have their excuses and reasons why but the cold facts are that we have gained that much ground on them that we’ve gone past them this season. That shows vast improvement and we’re second in the league.

“By no means are we the finished article. But I think at the beginning of the season if you’d said you’d finish second in the league from where we were I think they’d have snapped your hand off.”

