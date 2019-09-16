Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson are fit to face Napoli, but Divock Origi was not included in Liverpool’s travelling squad for their Champions League opener.

Origi twisted his ankle in the 3-1 victory over Newcastle at the weekend and was withdrawn before half-time as Liverpool continued their 100 per cent winning start to the Premier League season.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said on Saturday Origi would undergo a scan and was hopeful the issue was “not that serious”, but the Belgian striker was absent from the 20-man group that will travel to Naples on Monday afternoon.

Teenager Rhian Brewster has taken Origi’s place in the squad as Liverpool begin the defence of their European crown against a side that have finished Serie A runners-up in three of the last four seasons.

Andy Robertson did not train in the group of Liverpool players that trained in front of the cameras this morning.

However, Robertson has been cleared, as expected, to play, along with Sadio Mane after both suffered minor knocks at the weekend.

Midfielder Naby Keita and goalkeeper Alisson Becker remain sidelined but Klopp said last week he is hopeful the former will start training soon, having not featured since the Community Shield because of a hip/groin concern.