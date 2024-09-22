Liverpool path clearing for new left-back as insider confirms Chelsea, Man Utd breakdowns

Milos Kerkez could have a good chance of landing at Liverpool, with Manchester United and Chelsea's breakdowns reported

Liverpool have less competition for Milos Kerkez than first imagined, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Chelsea are not currently in the mix and Manchester United recently deemed him too expensive.

Kerkez is impressing into his second season in the Premier League now. He played 28 English top-flight games for Bournemouth last season, and has started each of their five games this term.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are continually watching him as they plan for the future of the left-back position.

But the path is clearing for them, given Romano’s report regarding other sides.

“I’m aware there have been some stories about interest in Milos Kerkez,” he told Caught Offside.

“First of all, however, Bournemouth are not confirming how long is left on his contract, but it’s surely not expiring in 2025, so the situation is under control from their point of view.

“No contacts are taking place with Chelsea now, from what I’m told – also because Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga are doing very well. Kerkez was one of the options for Man United in the first part of the summer transfer window, but he was then considered too expensive.”

DON’T MISS: The seven most expensive defenders Liverpool have ever signed, with next big deal due

Liverpool in clear for Kerkez

TEAMtalk previously reported interest from the aforementioned pair.

We confirmed that United are looking at the defender for 2025, as they’re also keen on securing their future left-back.

But there’s certainly a chance that they still feel he is too expensive, especially with his contract not close to running out, as per Romano.

With that said, it seems Liverpool could currently be in the clear for Kerkez.

Liverpool superstar pair set to remain

Keeping star players at the club will be as important as recruiting new talent at Anfield.

According to David James, Mohamed Salah is continually putting up good performances because he is showing he wants to stay with the Reds.

Meanwhile, contract discussions are said to be progressing with Luis Diaz, despite links with Barcelona in the summer being encouraged by his entourage.

And whether or not the attacking pair stay with Liverpool, they have eyes on Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, who they scouted in the Champions League recently.

Kerkez is part of elite group

Kerkez is one of only 12 Hungarians to have played in the Premier League.

And the current player pool could become even more connected if he is to move to Liverpool.

Currently, Kerkez and Dominik Szoboszlai are the only Hungarians to play in the Premier League.

The latter plays for the Anfield outfit, so they could soon boast the only two players from the European country in the league.

It would be of note for Liverpool to have two Hungarian players at the same time, having only ever seen seven players from the nation play for them in the history of the club.