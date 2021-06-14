Liverpool told why their perfect Wijnaldum replacement is a pipe dream

Liverpool have been told why the perfect candidate to replace Georginio Wijnaldum will be an incredibly difficult move to pull off this summer.

Liverpool waved goodbye to one of their most trusted and dependable performers last week. Dutchman Wijnaldum is set to depart for Paris after agreeing a three-year deal with PSG. The 30-year-old raised eyebrows when declaring he will reveal secrets about his Liverpool exit once Euro 2020 concludes. Nevertheless, Wijnaldum’s place in Reds folklore is well and truly secure.

Attentions have now turned to who Jurgen Klopp and transfer chief Michael Edwards will seek as a replacement.

Rising youngster Curtis Jones could feasibly fill the void. However, it seems far more likely a transfer splash will be made.

Three players who have been touted in the press are Florian Neuhaus, Yves Bissouma and Youri Tielemans.

Germany international Neuhaus was reported to be in talks with the Reds last week. The 24-year-old was linked with Liverpool throughout May. A prior report even went as far as to suggest he was ‘leaning towards a change’.

Brighton midfielder Bissouma has been linked with not just the Reds but also Arsenal. However, speaking to Football Insider, outspoken pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool should snub all other options and focus on Leicester’s FA Cup hero Tielemans.

The Belgian has gone from strength to strength this season. Accordingly, he was recently predicted to become the subject of a bidding war between Liverpool and Man Utd.

When asked if Tielemans is good enough to step into the Wijnaldum void, Agbonlahor said: “He’s definitely good enough.

“He’s a great player and Liverpool definitely need to replace Wijnaldum. I thought they needed another midfielder even if Wijnaldum had stayed.

“It’s definitely something Liverpool need to get over the line.”

However, the ex-Villa forward is of the firm belief that it will take something extra special to prise Tielemans away from the King Power.

“I just don’t see Leicester letting him go though, even if the player wanted to go,” he added. “I don’t see Leicester letting any of their better players go.”

Liverpool facing battle for Salzburg’s new Haaland

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Patson Daka is high on Leicester City’s shortlist to succeed Jamie Vardy as they prepare to compete with the likes of Liverpool for his signature, according to a report.

Daka is one of the most in demand forwards across Europe. He has effectively succeeded Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg and is scoring at a similar rate to the Norwegian. Last season, Daka scored 27 goals from 28 games in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Liverpool and West Ham are among those to have been linked, while claims of a move to Chelsea have been played down.

It is Liverpool who may have the edge due to their established relationship with the Red Bull group. They have already signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this year. Previously they took the likes of Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita from the group of clubs.

But according to the Daily Mirror, Leicester are now emerging as strong contenders for Daka’s signature.

