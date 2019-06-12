Liverpool place £25m price tag on stalwart linked with Italy move

Dejan Lovren has had a £25m fee placed on his head after reports emerged linking the defender with Italian giants AC Milan.

According to reports in the Italian media, Lovren will be targeted by AC Milan’s new regime as they look to return to the top of Serie A next season.

That came via a report from respected journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on Tuesday night, who claimed the club hope the promise of regular first-team football could be enough to persuade the former Southampton man to push for the move to the San Siro.

However, Paul Joyce, Northern football correspondent for The Times, has revealed that it would take at least a bid of £25m for Liverpool to allow the defender to leave.

Lovren has struggled for game time at Liverpool this season, making only 18 appearances in all competitions. The impressive form of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, along side PFA Player of the Year Virgil Van Dijk, have kept the Croatian international out of the team.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with move for Dutch sensation Matthijs De Ligt this summer also, meaning that if the Ajax captain was signed, games would be few and far between for Lovren.

Despite these reports, Sky Italia has now distanced Milan with a move for Lovren meaning it could be a long summer of doubt over whether the 29 year old will remain at the club.

Would take bids of at least £25m for Liverpool to even consider letting Dejan Lovren leave. No contact from AC Milan, but their prospective new sporting director Ricky Massara rates Lovren highly. @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 12, 2019

