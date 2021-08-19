Liverpool already know which players they are going to target for new deals once Mo Salah’s future is sorted, per a report.

The Reds have been busy confirming new contracts for many of their top players this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk have all agreed to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

That priority seems to have affected the club’s transfer policy, as they have only brought in one new player.

They signed French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig after activating his £35million release clause.

The 22-year-old will compete with Van Dijk and Joe Gomez for a starting spot under Jurgen Klopp.

The Athletic now have an update on the contract talks between Salah and Liverpool.

They write that the Egypt forward will be offered the highest wages in the club’s history. His current terms run until June 2023 and are worth around £200,000 a week.

Liverpool are ‘confident’ that Salah will put pen to paper on a new deal. They’re aiming to ward off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in the goalscorer.

The report goes on to state that key players Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane are next in line for contract extensions.

Talks with the pair will begin as soon as Salah’s deal has been agreed.

Robertson and Mane form Klopp’s favoured left side. Robertson has been a reliable performer since his £8m move from Hull City in 2017.

He’s since become one of the best left-backs in England, helping Liverpool to lift the Premier League title in 2020.

Mane, meanwhile, has formed a deadly partnership with Roberto Firmino and Salah up front.

He shared the Golden Boot with Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang two years ago after bagging 22 goals in 36 matches.

Liverpool fans remain concerned about the future of skipper Jordan Henderson, however.

His contract expires in 2023, which means he might need to be sold as early as next year.

The two parties have entered negotiations. However, they have been progressing at an ‘unsatisfactory’ rate, according to reports.

Watford’s Sarr not interested in Liverpool switch

The Watford Observer write that neither the Hornets or Sarr are interested in a transfer this summer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old winger, who famously ended their unbeaten run last February.

He’s viewed as a long-term replacement for Salah or Mane. But Watford are keen to keep him as he will be vital to their Premier League campaign.

