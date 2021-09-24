West Ham menace tipped to rouse Liverpool into January transfer bid

Liverpool have been impressed by a West Ham winger after a string of fantastic performances of late, and have been tipped to launch a raid.

Jarrod Bowen has been revealed as the latest target of Premier League giants Liverpool. The tricky winger has been on the radar of the Merseysiders since he joined West Ham in 2020. That was followed up by a report from the Athletic in July that claimed he was on their ‘shortlist of attacking targets’.

Bowen managed to impress in his first full Premier League season, with 13 goal contributions in 38 appearances. He further impressed in consecutive games against Manchester United over the past week.

According to the Liverpool Echo, a Reds move for Bowen could be on the agenda. And if the signing of Diogo Jota in 2020 is anything to go by, they rarely slip up with their recruitment.

Bowen would fit Liverpool’s system perfectly; Jurgen Klopp loves pacy wingers with the ability to score goals. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are clear proof of that idea.

Although not off the mark yet this season, it surely won’t be long before Bowen finds the net.

The winger will have opportunities to show what he is made of, with upcoming fixtures against bottom half Leeds, and newly promoted Brentford.

However, even when not scoring goals, Bowen makes sure he is impacting the game. Indeed, two games against Man Utd over the week saw a combined total of six shots for himself, as well as six passes leading to shots on goal for his teammates.

Why Trent Alexander-Arnold will not leave Liverpool for Real Madrid He's not going anywhere anytime soon. And I'd bet my life on that.

Liverpool have an enviable crop of attacking talent within their ranks, and adding Bowen would only strengthen that group. Indeed, the Echo states no one should be ‘surprised’ if Liverpool act on their summer interest in January.

An injury to Harvey Elliott has hindered Liverpool’s squad depth, an issue they uncovered prior to the season. Sales of Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri, with no replacements signed, left the squad a touch light. If they are able to seal a deal for Bowen, it will help no end.

Strength in depth an issue at Liverpool

With Ibrahima Konate the only signing over the summer, squad depth is a certain issue for his side.

Hence the interest in Jarrod Bowen, one of a crop of players Liverpool may be interested in bringing to Anfield in the upcoming window.

Another signing the Reds could have considered is that of Philippe Coutinho. Amid Barcelona’s monetary issues, they reportedly formulated a plan to loan the Brazilian back to Anfield. Klopp, however, was having none of it.

Mane and Salah will be heading off to AFCON in the new year. As such, Liverpool could be left short-handed to begin 2022.

READ MORE: Liverpool told signing brazen target will be a mistake; superior option named