Liverpool player ratings: Salah silenced; Can shows importance

We rate and slate the performance of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side after their 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

With Jordan Henderson left out, Mourinho started with a 4-3-2-1 formation. You can see how the match developed, as well as getting all the reaction, via our Live Centre.

Here’s how the Liverpool side rated.

Loris Karius: Beaten twice and while the first was a belter, a little nick on the second deceived him. Otherwise OK, but nothing more and nothing to suggest he won’t be replaced in the summer window. 6.5

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Caught out by Rashford for United’s opener, but otherwise did well and got forward to good affect. Looks like it’ll be hard to dislodge him from Klopp’s side. Subbed with 10 minutes left. 7

Dejan Lovren: Lost two big headers to Romelu Lukaku in the build-up to Rashford’s two early goals and, despite having a decent game otherwise, those are the moments that will define him. 6.5

Virgil van Dijk: Couldn’t be faulted for either of United’s goals and looked a big threat from set-plays at the other end. One of Liverpool’s better players on the day. 7

Andrew Robertson: Rarely flustered and always on hand to tidy up. Hard to fault a player, who looks increasingly capable of becoming the club’s long-term answer to their left-back issues. Subbed late on, but otherwise impressive. 7

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Wasn’t able to put his stamp on the match and was largely outshone by those around him. No surprise to see him withdrawn just after the hour. 6.5

Emre Can: Kept Liverpool driving forward but was unable to unlock the door. However, showed why he’ll be a massive loss to Liverpool if he walks away in the summer with a good all-round display. 7

James Milner: A lively performer for the visitors and put in a number of decent deliveries in the first half. Dropped deeper as Liverpool made some tactical changes in the second half. 6.5

Sadio Mane: Always looking to run at United’s defence and his change of pace forced Bailly in his own goal shocker. Liverpool’s best player on the day. 7.5

Mohamed Salah: Did his best to unlock United’s defence but often found himself crowded out. A difficult afternoon, and while he can’t be faulted, it was possibly the usually-impressive Egyptian’s most ineffective games for the Reds yet. 6

Roberto Firmino: Teased and probed and always looked energetic, but little sniff in front of goal and was well marshalled by United’s defenders. 6.5

Subs:

Adam Lallana (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 62): Wasn’t able to influence play, or force the equaliser in the way Klopp may have hoped. Still looks rusty. 6

Georginio Wijnaldum (on for Alexander-Arnold, 80): Worked hard but couldn’t help conjure up an equaliser. 6.5

Dominic Solanke (on for Robertson, 84): Little time to make any impact, but did his best all the same. 6

Manager:

Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed by both goals his side conceded and while he will find it hard to criticise his men after their second-half efforts, ultimately his side came up short. Picked the right side all the same and used his subs as best he could to change the result. 7