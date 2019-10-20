Liverpool player ratings: Trio share high score of seven on frustrating day

We rate and slate the players as Liverpool’s 100% start to the season came to an end with a 1-1 draw against rivals Manchester United.



Adam Lallana had to score a late equaliser for the Reds after United had taken a first half lead through Marcus Rashford – although Liverpool felt VAR should have ruled the opener out.

You can see how we rated the United players via this link – but here are the scores for Liverpool.

Liverpool ratings

Alisson Becker: Rarely tested on his first appearance since returning from injury. 6/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Confident with the ball at his feet, was frequently an outlet with his crossing ability. 7

Joel Matip: Often had to sweep up for the advanced Alexander-Arnold, having a mixed reaction to the problems caused by a pacy United counter-attack. 6

Virgil Van Dijk: Not given many chances to demonstrate his usual strength at the back. 6

Andy Robertson: Got forward often and created the last goal with an inviting low cross. 7

Fabinho: One of the brighter points for Liverpool, helping control the flow of possession in midfield. Has firmly established his place. 7

Jordan Henderson: Played a couple of decent crosses, but generally struggled to have his usual influence having been deployed in a wider position. 6

Georginio Wijnaldum: Put in a good shift in the midfield and had one decent shot in the first half. 6

Sadio Mane: Outmuscled the United defenders on several occasions, but his disallowed goal was his only genuine clear sight of the net. 6

Roberto Firmino: Displayed his usually high work rate, but had to drop deeper than he would have liked and was rarely afforded a scoring chance. 6

Divock Origi: Despite earning a reputation as a big game player for Liverpool at the back end of last season, struggled to make an impact from the left wing. First player to be withdrawn. 5

Subs

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Origi, 59): Played with freedom after coming on, keeping De Gea on his toes with a couple of long-range strikes. 6

Adam Lallana (on for Henderson, 71): Rewarded for his patience by scoring the equaliser. 6

Naby Keita (on for Wijnaldum, 82): Brought on too late to make an impact, something even admitted by Klopp. N/A

Manager

Jurgen Klopp realised that Liverpool were lacking creativity from midfield, leading to the three changes – which were made in enough time to get back in the game. 6