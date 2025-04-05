Boubacar Kamara is being courted by Liverpool among others

Liverpool are among a number of clubs who are reportedly considering swooping for Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara, with the Villans forced to offer him a ‘huge’ pay rise.

Kamara was sidelined through injury for much of last season. As such, while he seemed a useful asset in the season prior, Villa did not know exactly how well he’d fit in Unai Emery’s system upon his return.

But after recovering a couple of months into this season, Kamara has shown he’s one of the most important players at Villa, able to break up play and distribute the ball very competently, creating a great balance between defence and attack.

Quality displays have caught the eye of Premier League leaders Liverpool, as well as Arsenal and Chelsea, who are all said to be considering Kamara as a midfield option ahead of the summer, having each watched him this season, per TBRFootball.

Inter Milan have also taken a liking to the Frenchman, per the report, but Villa have their own plans in mind.

It’s stated the club have spoken to Kamara’s representatives about a new contract, which would see him handed a ‘huge pay rise’ if he were to sign it.

Villa have reportedly been encouraged by initial contacts and hope they’re able to come to an agreement before the end of the season.

Liverpool could make space

There’s a chance that Liverpool make space for a new midfielder this summer. Wataru Endo is being courted by a number of clubs, and it was recently suggested Eintracht Frankfurt have enquired about the midfielder.

There’s interest in fellow midfielder Harvey Elliott from Newcastle, but they are unlikely to pay in the reported price range of £40-50million.

If the Reds do shed one or two midfielders, it seems they would be more in need of Kamara than Arsenal are.

The Gunners are reportedly progressing towards the signing of Martin Zubimendi, who has previously been a target for Liverpool, but rejected their advances.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a strong midfield corps including the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez.

Liverpool round-up: Talks with Ekitike begin

Liverpool have reportedly started preliminary talks with Hugo Ekitike over a transfer in the summer.

They are also believed to have spoken to the representatives of fellow striker Jonathan David about a free transfer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have stated the Reds are keen on Villa star Morgan Rogers, as are Manchester City, but either side would have to pay a mammoth fee to land him.

Another Liverpool exit to Newcastle has been deemed unlikely after that of Elliott was suggested to be dying down, with the Reds not ready to sell Jarell Quansah given his contract status and the fact he’s a homegrown player.

