A Tottenham star has reportedly caught the eye of both Liverpool and Chelsea, and could make a perfect replacement for a man TEAMtalk is aware is destined to leave Anfield for bigger things soon.

Spurs have been one of England’s soundest sides in defence so far this season. Prior to their Premier League meeting with Brighton, which ended 2-2, they had conceded just one goal in the five games since the UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

A vital member of the Tottenham defence is Micky van de Ven, whose speed and strength makes him a very difficult defender to overcome.

He and Cristian Romero have formed a useful partnership over the past year or so, but it’s one which could soon be broken up.

Indeed, The Boy Hotspur reports Van de Ven has ‘caught the eye’ of both Liverpool and Chelsea.

Spurs are said to be moving quickly to tie the Dutchman down to a new contract, increasing from £50,000 to £100,000 per week.

Indeed, were he to stay on his current terms, big hitters like Liverpool or Chelsea would easily be able to entice him with the lure of big money.

Could Van de Ven replace Konate?

Interest from Liverpool in Van de Ven is particularly intriguing, given Ibrahima Konate looks almost certain to be leaving the club.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season, has been turning renewed deals down from the Reds and TEAMtalk is aware he’s considered the most likely new centre-back at Real Madrid – who are masters at getting players to run their deals down in order to join them.

We are also aware that Real do hold some interest in Van de Ven, but have not made any contact for that move.

The Spurs man and Konate have very similar stats for the season so far, as both have completed an almost identical percentage of their passes, Van de Ven on two fewer tackles, and only around 30 more touches.

As such, should Konate move on from Liverpool, the Reds could do far worse than signing Van de Ven, who also has a very good record with Virgil van Dijk.

In the national team for the Netherlands, they have played 13 games together, conceding fewer than one goal every game, and have won nine of those, drawn two and lost two.

