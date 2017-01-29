Liverpool ‘plot fast-track return’ for Mane ahead of Chelsea crunch

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be set for a place in the squad for Tuesday’s visit of Premier League leaders Chelsea after Senegal’s exit from the African Nations Cup.

It is claimed Liverpool have scheduled a private jet to fly home the player after his country was knocked out by Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Mane was distraught on Saturday night after missing the critical penalty in a 5-4 shootout defeat and it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will throw him straight back in.

The 24-year-old would have to at least train on Monday afternoon to stand a chance of making the bench at Anfield the following evening.

However, with his absence coinciding with the worst run of results since Klopp took over, it is understood the German is keen to throw the player back into action as soon as possible.