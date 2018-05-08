Liverpool plot move for £175m star to irk Real Madrid over Salah

Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro this summer, according to reports coming out of Spain.

The Brazil star has established himself as one of the world’s finest holding midfielders over the last few seasons, with Don Balon recently linking the 26-year-old with a switch to Chelsea.

Diario Gol states that the player’s release clause is roughly £175million but that Liverpool are unlikely to match anywhere near that asking price.

Indeed, reports claim that Liverpool’s interest could be to irk Real as they continue to chase prolific forward Mo Salah.

The Spanish giants are being strongly tipped to make a mega offer for the Egyptian this summer but Jurgen Klopp is determined not to lose his prized asset, particularly after Philippe Coutinho finally left for Barcelona in January.

The link to Casemiro makes sense given Emre Can’s likely free transfer exit but it is highly improbable that the Reds will splash out that much on a position that is not in major need of an upgrade, especially with Naby Keita arriving from Leipzig at the end of the season.

The high release clause does, however, make sense given that Real need to raise £228m as they also try to land top target Neymar from PSG.

