Liverpool plot shock move to beat Newcastle to Chelsea man

Newcastle face transfer disappointment in their hopes of making Kenedy’s loan arrangement from Chelsea permanent after Liverpool reportedly entered the race to sign him.

According to reports in the Brazilian media, Liverpool are poised to make contact with Chelsea in an effort to bring the former Fluminense man to Anfield this summer.

The tricky winger has shone during his loan spell with Newcastle this season after struggling to make an impact at Chelsea and Globe Esporte reckons Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool’s hierarchy to sanction a deal to bring him to Anfield.

Kenedy has proved extremely popular on Tyneside and Rafa Benitez’s side are hopeful of making his loan stay a permanent one.

But Klopp is looking to boost Liverpool’s squad ahead of a push for Premier League glory and the arrival of Kenedy – who is said to be available at a cut-price £20million this summer – would allow the Reds boss to rotate his squad more around key Premier League and Champions League games.

Kenedy has thrived during his time on Tyneside and hinted in the club’s programme notes on Saturday that he would be happy to stay at St James’ Park.

“I’m really glad to be here. And the club – they have helped me with everything. The city is very good too,” the 22-year-old said.

“And now, I am a fan of Newcastle’s fans. They are amazing. At first when I came, OK, but when I saw the game against Leicester, it was something amazing, and here against Arsenal as well.

“I’m a fan of them, not the other way around. When I come on to the [St James’ Park] pitch, I look at the fans and I’m just thinking: ‘I cannot disappoint them’.

“I have to give my best, 100 per cent, and work hard for it – and never disappoint them.”

The likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also said to be keen on a player who cost the Blues £6.3million from Fluminense in 2015, though Chelsea will no doubt be wary of letting a player leave too soon without giving him sufficient chance to impress, especially after the examples set by Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in recent seasons.

