Liverpool plot stunning West Ham raid that will help lure Xabi Alonso to Anfield

Xabi Alonso could be lured in as Jurgen Klopp's successor if Liverpool succeed in raiding West Ham

Rumours of discontent at West Ham could help Liverpool succeed in pulling off a dazzling raid which could also give FSG the edge in appointing Xabi Alonso, according to reports.

Major change is on the horizon at Anfield in 2024, with the headline-grabbing exit belonging to Jurgen Klopp. However, the Liverpool boss isn’t the only key figure who is leaving the Reds.

Aside from his backroom staff, sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, will also depart. In fact, the German will leave his post with Liverpool at the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Liverpool have already suffered a bitter blow in their quest to land a proven replacement for Schmadtke. Indeed, an approach for Michael Edwards who worked wonders during his 11-year stint with Liverpool has been rejected.

What’s more, with captain Virgil van Dijk raising eyebrows when refusing to commit his future to the club, Liverpool fans can be forgiven for fearing what the future might hold.

However, according to various reports, Liverpool have sized up West Ham technical director, Tim Steidten, as a superb replacement for Schmadtke.

Steidten, 44, only joined the Hammers in July, though has already worked wonders in the transfer market.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus were signed on Steidten’s watch. Ward-Prowse and Kudus in particular have proven instant hits at West Ham.

However, there’s lingering speculation Steidten and manager David Moyes don’t see eye to eye on transfers.

Steidten is believed to generally prefer high risk/high reward deals from mainland Europe, such as signing Kudus and Alvarez.

However, Moyes prefers signing proven British stars with Premier League experience, such as Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire who West Ham bid £30m for last summer.

The suggestions Moyes and Steidten sometimes lock horns are acknowledged in reports from the Liverpool Echo and Football Insider.

As such, Steidten may well be open to joining Liverpool if opportunity knocks and all three of the Liverpool Echo, Football Insider and Sky Germany confirm he’s on the Reds’ radar.

No direct contact has been made just yet, though appointing Steidten could also come with the added benefit of helping to lure No 1 managerial target Xabi Alonso to Anfield.

Alonso knows he can trust Steidten

Steidten worked for Bayer Leverkusen prior to joining West Ham and was the man who installed Alonso as the club’s manager.

Leverkusen have quickly turned themselves into title challengers in the Bundesliga and currently top the table. Steidten and Alonso are arguably the two primary reasons behind the surge.

Many of Leverkusen’s top performers this season – such as Jeremie Frimpong, Edmond Tapsoba and Florian Wirtz – were signed at Steidten’s behest.

Clearly, Alonso will know he’ll have a proven sporting director to work alongside if choosing to replace Jurgen Klopp in the dugout.

