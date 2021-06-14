Liverpool ‘plotting’ forward raid that could help Man Utd clinch dream move

Liverpool are weighing up a move for a disgruntled forward, though acquiring him could inadvertently help Man Utd to seal their dream transfer, per reports.

It is no secret that Man Utd have installed Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as their priority transfer target. Since moving to the Bundesliga, Sancho has performed at an elite level and is one of European football’s hottest properties. The Red Devils’ pursuit 12 months ago ended in defeat, but one year on, they appear to be making progress.

Nevertheless, as all clubs should, Man Utd reportedly have a back-up plan in place.

Man Utd chief John Murtough is said to have identified Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman as a suitable Sancho alternative.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has two years remaining on his current contract in Munich, though his future has been cast into doubt.

Coman is understood to be unhappy with the terms Bayern have offered over a new contract. That complaint forms just one of three issues Coman currently has in Bavaria.

Despite the disgruntlement, Bayern are understood to be unwilling to sell the forward until next year.

Nevertheless, Coman’s unhappiness could ultimately force their hand, and the latest report has put Liverpool in the mix.

Per Spanish outlet Fichajes (via the Daily Star), the Reds are reportedly ‘plotting’ a move for Coman.

The issue of price is duly noted. Though if a deal were to be struck, it would remove from play a viable Sancho alternative for Man Utd.

As such, the Red Devils could have their resolve stiffened and be willing to meet Dortmund’s demands to avoid missing out on a blockbuster summer swoop for the second year running.

Neville warns Liverpool of huge error

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been warned they will miss Georginio Wijnaldum’s drive and determination in midfield next season and finding a suitable replacement will be next to impossible.

Wijnaldum has a huge fan in the form of Gary Neville. He often marvelled at his brilliance in a Liverpool shirt.

Michael Edwards, in his role of sporting director at Liverpool, oversees all their transfers. But after allowing him to walk away as a free agent, and, after witnessing his performance on Sunday, Neville fears Liverpool will struggle to replace him.

“[He’s an] unsung hero,” said the United legend. “People talk about all the great players Liverpool have and he very rarely gets a mention.

Neville went on to mention precisely how Liverpool will miss their departing Dutchman.

