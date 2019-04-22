Liverpool points total is like a bill in restaurant, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp amusingly compared the number of points needed for Liverpool to win the Premier League title as akin to the bill required at the end of an expensive meal.

Second-half goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, only the Dutch midfielder’s third of the season, and a late James Milner penalty secured Liverpool a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cardiff and clinched a ninth successive win in all competitions.

The Reds manager was unhappy with Cardiff’s dry pitch after the game and said what you’d expect any manager to say ahead of Wednesday’s Manchester derby which will likely prove key to Liverpool’s hopes.

The win in south Wales allowed Liverpool to set a new club points record in the Premier League – eclipsing the 86 that Rafael Benitez’s side managed 10 years ago in finishing runners-up to Manchester United.

“The points total is like a bill,” Klopp said. “You don’t know what it’s going to be, but when it comes, you pay it.

“In the end, we will see how many points we have and then we get what we get. If you are only motivated to win the holy grail then something is wrong with you.

“We are motivated to play for this club, we want to win football games because we enjoy the ride with the fans.”